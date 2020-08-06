Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2020

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $31.9 million or $2.43 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net income attributable to controlling interest of $590.7 million or $116.86 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, included payments by Petrobras Venezuela Investments & Services, BV, a subsidiary of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”), of approximately $690.8 million to Vantage Deepwater Company, one of our subsidiaries, and by Petrobras America, Inc., a subsidiary of Petrobras, of approximately $10.1 million to Vantage Deepwater Drilling, Inc., also one of our subsidiaries.  The payments were made pursuant to an agreement between the parties and in satisfaction of the previously rendered arbitration award and related U.S. judgment confirming the award.

As of June 30, 2020, Vantage had approximately $188.4 million in cash, including $13.1 million of restricted cash, compared to $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019.  

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. “Despite the very challenging conditions for offshore drilling during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, we successfully completed the first ever well offshore Lebanon with the Tungsten Explorer during the second quarter and were awarded a new contract in Montenegro for the Topaz Driller. I am personally very proud of the quality and motivation of our employees and their focus on our customers, which allowed us to continue to deliver a strong performance across our operating fleet. We remain committed to maintaining this performance while operating safely and managing costs. During the quarter we commenced a plan to reduce costs across the board. We secured material price reductions from vendors, initiated significant headcount and salary reductions both onshore and offshore and implemented other cost reduction measures to reflect the lower levels of operating activity.  While the decision to reduce personnel was difficult, we remain committed to seek measures to reduce our spending and to conserve cash while remaining focused on performance, but never at the expense of safety.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

     Douglas E. Stewart
     Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
     Vantage Drilling International
     C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
     777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 800
     Houston, Texas 77056
     (281) 404-4700

 
 
Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
      2020       2019       2020       2019    
Revenue                  
Contract drilling services   $ 33,151     $ 35,765     $ 77,470     $ 65,745    
Contract termination revenue           594,029             594,029    
Reimbursables and other     3,624       6,589       10,761       11,164    
Total revenue     36,775       636,383       88,231       670,938    
Operating costs and expenses                  
Operating costs     38,104       38,081       86,659       76,623    
General and administrative     4,716       70,702       11,886       79,370    
Depreciation     18,401       18,499       36,417       37,032    
Total operating costs and expenses     61,221       127,282       134,962       193,025    
(Loss) income from operations     (24,446 )     509,101       (46,731 )     477,913    
Other income (expense)                  
Interest income     111       108,305       812       109,369    
Interest expense and other financing charges     (8,601 )     (10,435 )     (17,021 )     (26,250 )  
Other, net     12       (58 )     2,367       124    
Total other (expense) income     (8,478 )     97,812       (13,842 )     83,243    
(Loss) income before income taxes     (32,924 )     606,913       (60,573 )     561,156    
Income tax (benefit) provision     (1,024 )     16,454       1,897       18,601    
Net (loss) income     (31,900 )     590,459       (62,470 )     542,555    
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     12       (270 )     14       (284 )  
Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders   $ (31,912 )   $ 590,729     $ (62,484 )   $ 542,839    
(Loss) earnings per share                  
Basic   $ (2.43 )   $ 116.96     $ (4.76 )   $ 107.60    
Diluted   $ (2.43 )   $ 116.86     $ (4.76 )   $ 107.38    
                   
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding                  
Basic     13,115       5,051       13,115       5,045    
Diluted     13,115       5,056       13,115       5,055    
                   
   
Vantage Drilling International  
Supplemental Operating Data  
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)  
   
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
      2020       2019       2020       2019    
Operating costs and expenses                  
Jackups   $ 15,669     $ 14,108     $ 37,142     $ 31,853    
Deepwater     18,831       16,492       38,870       32,307    
Operations support     2,016       3,361       5,453       6,460    
Reimbursables     1,588       4,120       5,194       6,003    
    $ 38,104     $ 38,081     $ 86,659     $ 76,623    
                   
Utilization                  
Jackups     60.0 %     93.7 %     73.9 %     96.0 %  
Deepwater     45.6 %     49.2 %     53.7 %     40.9 %  

   
Vantage Drilling International  
Consolidated Balance Sheet  
(In thousands, except share and par value information)  
(Unaudited)  
           
    June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019  
           
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 175,311     $ 231,947    
Restricted cash     3,667       2,511    
Trade receivables     53,706       46,504    
Inventory     50,684       48,368    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     13,429       16,507    
Total current assets     296,797       345,837    
Property and equipment          
Property and equipment     1,003,844       1,002,968    
Accumulated depreciation     (318,135 )     (281,842 )  
Property and equipment, net     685,709       721,126    
Operating lease ROU assets     4,805       6,706    
Other assets     16,571       17,068    
Total assets   $ 1,003,882     $ 1,090,737    
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable   $ 32,641     $ 49,599    
Other current liabilities     21,685       26,936    
Total current liabilities     54,326       76,535    
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $5,601 and $6,421, respectively     344,399       343,579    
Other long-term liabilities     15,712       17,532    
Commitments and contingencies          
Shareholders’ equity          
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     13       13    
Additional paid-in capital     633,594       634,770    
Accumulated (deficit) earnings     (45,420 )     17,064    
Controlling interest shareholders’ equity     588,187       651,847    
Noncontrolling interests     1,258       1,244    
Total equity     589,445       653,091    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,003,882     $ 1,090,737    
           
           
Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
    Six Months Ended June 30,  
      2020       2019    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES          
Net (loss) income   $ (62,470 )   $ 542,555    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities          
Depreciation expense     36,417       37,032    
Amortization of debt financing costs     820       807    
Amortization of debt discount           5,354    
Amortization of contract value           1,643    
PIK interest on the Convertible Notes           3,845    
Share-based compensation expense     1,028       2,064    
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense     (90 )     497    
Loss on disposal of assets           109    
Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement     (2,278 )        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Trade receivables     (7,202 )     (3,047 )  
Inventory     (1,297 )     (266 )  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,545       (2,274 )  
Other assets     3,410       2,641    
Accounts payable     (14,680 )     63,527    
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities     (8,717 )     8,799    
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (52,514 )     663,286    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES          
Additions to property and equipment     (2,021 )     (6,606 )  
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,021 )     (6,606 )  
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES          
Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests           1,181    
Debt issuance costs           (487 )  
Net cash provided by financing activities           694    
Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (54,535 )     657,374    
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period     242,944       239,387    
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period   $ 188,409     $ 896,761    
           

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/10c0fc01-f2df-4f4d-a14e-6f00d12712e7 

