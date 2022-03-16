Vantage Drilling International Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Breaking News
HOUSTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage Drilling International (“Vantage” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on March 30, 2022 to discuss operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on March 30, 2022. Vantage’s earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com. 

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 800-289-0720 and international callers may dial +1 323-701-0160 using passcode 4242670. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 719-457-0820 for U.S. callers and 888-203-1112 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 4242670.

About the Company
Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, drilling units owned by others.

Contact Info:
Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
c/o Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd. Suite 440
Houston, Texas 77056
Tel: +1 281 404 4700

