Deerfield, Ill., March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage, a global supplier of surface treatment technologies, will highlight its new iSAP 311 Inhibited Surface Adhesion Promoter as part of a complete range of cleaning solutions and surface preparation products for commercial, military and general aviation at MRO Americas (Booth 652) in Chicago, Illinois April 9 – 11, 2024.

Launched in 2023, its iSAP 311 Inhibited Surface Adhesion Promoter is an advanced non-chromated surface pretreatment, engineered to provide both adhesion promotion and corrosion resistance before the application of multi-layered paint system stack-ups.

“As we drive innovation in this dynamic market, our team of experts actively engages with our customers to understand their challenges and requirements,” says Tom Giese, newly appointed Executive Vice President, Performance Solutions. “Our commitment to expanding our market expertise reinforces our position as technical leaders in surface treatment technologies. Participating in aviation’s largest MRO event is key to identifying market needs which will shape the development of our newest cutting-edge solutions.”

The Company will also feature other key products in their portfolio including:

B&B™ 3095 Aircraft Paint Remover – A highly thickened, low-odor hydrogen peroxide activated paint remover effective at removing multiple paint layers and chromated and non-chromated primers and topcoats. It is ready-to-use, clings to vertical and inverted surfaces and has an 18-month shelf life.

iTPC™ 37 Remover Inhibited Temporary Protective Coating Remover – A ready to use inhibited, water-based cleaning solution formulated to remove strippable temporary protective coatings (TPCs). It is safe on both painted and unpainted aircraft surfaces, acrylics, polycarbonates, elastomers, and some composites.

BIOACT® 280 Wax Remover – A bio-based cleaner used for removing masking wax and fixturing compounds that replaces harmful chemicals like perchloroethylene (PERC), trichloroethylene (TCE), and hot oil products. It holds an 18-24+ month bath life.

LENIUM® FS Vapor Degreasing Solution – Formulated to replace current products containing trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PERC) and n-propyl bromide (nPB), LENIUM is compatible with ferrous and non-ferrous alloys and most plastics and is non-flammable.

About Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies: Solutions for Every Surface.

As a global supplier of qualified cleaning and surface preparation solutions, Vantage Surface Treatment Technologies supports its customers with Solutions for Every Surface including a complete range of surface treatment products for the aerospace, defense, electronics and precision cleaning industries. Through a process-driven, consultative and collaborative approach, the business helps its customers meet and exceed goals for profitability, quality and environmental, health and safety standards. Learn more at: vantagesurfacetreatment.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

™ or ®Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (“Vantage”) or a subsidiary of Vantage.

Media Contact: Louise Adhikari, Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs, Phone: +1 312 863 0798, Email: [email protected]

