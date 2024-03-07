C&T Allē Award recognizes behind-the-scenes ingenuity in research & development for beauty and personal care applications.

Deerfield, Illinois, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantage, a global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients, formulation components and expertise, was crowned a winner at the 2024 Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards for its JEESPERSE® NoLo range of self-emulsifying bases for waterless hair care applications. The awards spotlight ingenuity in research & development for the cosmetics and personal care industry.

“Our JEESPERSE NoLo range is designed for personal care formulators looking to reduce the number of ingredients they source and for manufacturers wanting to lower their energy use,” said Beto Pino, Vice President Technical Marketing & Innovation, Personal Care. “Thanks to the product range’s self-emulsification properties, our R&D team can easily develop customizable, water-free formulations that meet customer demand for convenient product formats with a better sustainability profile.”

Launched in 2023, JEESPERSE NoLo self-emulsifying bases can be used in hair, face and body care applications. The range includes two powder products, JEESPERSE NoLo N1 and JEESPERSE NoLo C2, that are optimized for quick wetting, easy dispersion and the creation of stable emulsions, even when using cold- and low-energy processes like low shear mixing. They also contain conditioning ingredients that contribute to the efficacy of the hydrated formulation.

About the Allē Awards

The C&T Allē Awards are presented by Cosmetics & Toiletries (C&T) and Allured Business Media. The Allē Awards program brings behind-the-scenes ingenuity in cosmetics and personal care R&D into the spotlight and honors the scientific discipline, formulating skills, resourcefulness and creativity of innovators throughout the cosmetic product development process. The 2024 C&T Alle Awards were held as part of the Beauty Accelerate event on March 6 at The Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles.

About Vantage Personal Care

Vantage Personal Care is a supplier of personal care and beauty formulations and ingredients built on a responsible platform of naturally derived chemistry. As an agile provider of forward-looking solutions, Vantage Personal Care provides formulation troubleshooting, new product development, alternative sourcing solutions and fast development of new product concepts in sensorial textures, skin health & delivery systems and natural oils for skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics. Vantage Personal Care is a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals. Learn more at: www.personalcare.vantagegrp.com.

