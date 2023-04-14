Former Chief Innovation Officer from VHA will lead efforts to deliver on next-generation healthcare services and experiences

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vantiq is excited to announce that Ryan Vega M.D. has been appointed as the company’s first Chief Health Officer. He will start in this role early May. Dr. Vega most recently served as the Chief Innovation Officer for the Veterans Health Administration, the largest integrated health system in the U.S. where he was responsible for the significant growth and implementation of enterprise innovation efforts ranging from digital transformation to value-based care initiatives. Dr. Vega brings a deep mix of clinical, technical, and business experience as Vantiq seeks to drive collaboration and change in the global health and wellness space.

“I’m excited to join Vantiq and am inspired by the possibilities this technology can create. This platform will enable the personalization of healthcare, both the delivery and experience, in ways we have not fully envisioned or realized – regardless of whether that care is delivered in the walls of a traditional hospital or not. I believe the future of health and wellness will be shaped by our ability to intelligently leverage emerging technologies to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing healthcare. As Vantiq’s Chief Health Officer, I plan on seeing this vision become reality,” said Dr. Ryan Vega.

Dr. Vega will be joining a seasoned team of executives along with Dr. Leslie Latterman, Senior Medical Advisor, Hardik Dave, VP of Strategic Alliances, and Jim Rice, VP of North America, all who independently have extensive experience with leveraging technology to drive positive outcomes for healthcare providers, systems, and patients. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Dr. Vega join Vantiq to help enable the next generation of personalized healthcare,” commented Jim Rice.

Vantiq has already been chosen as the software platform for a range of healthcare related use cases including remote physiological monitoring for first responders, at-home fall detection and prevention, as well as animal wellness and behavior tracking for farms. The Vantiq software platform is uniquely suited to handle the intelligent coordination between humans, sensors, and AI to drive better healthcare experiences for patients and improve care delivery for providers both inside and outside the hospital.

According to Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq, “This is a very exciting time in the healthcare industry as new technologies like AI, IoT, and robotics are transforming the way we can monitor and care for patients. Vantiq can help address challenges around personalization and complexity in healthcare by providing a low-code and agile platform to enable innovation and take full advantage of these technologies. With the addition of Dr. Ryan Vega we believe we have the team to deliver on this vision and make a real impact on the health and wellness of our society.”

Dr. Vega and Vantiq will be presenting smart healthcare solutions during HIMSS Global Health Conference in Chicago from April 17th to 21st with partner Smile Digital (Booth #4067).

About Vantiq

Vantiq provides the leading low-code platform for building and deploying distributed, real-time, event-driven smart solutions. Apps built using Vantiq minimize risk and time-to-value, thus unlocking ROI for customers much sooner. Vantiq is unique and different from cloud and hyperscale vendors, because Vantiq takes a holistic approach that solves all the hidden challenges that come with massively distributed, real-time apps. For more information, please visit Vantiq at www.vantiq.com or on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

David Sprinzen

VP of Marketing

dsprinzen@vantiq.com | 310.897.9790