The achievements reaffirm the company’s dedication to strong data security and privacy standards

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, announced that its Data Security Platform has achieved compliance with the PCI Data Security Standard and HIPAA.

“These latest compliance certifications underscore Varonis’ ongoing commitment to data security, confidentiality, and privacy,” Varonis CISO Guy Shamilov said. “The integrity of our products is a top priority, and these latest achievements continue to demonstrate our dedication to customers.”

Varonis meets strict industry standards, including ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, and 27701, Service Organization Control (SOC®) 2 Type 2, Cyber Essentials, and CSA’s STAR Level 1 security assessment.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) are technical and operational requirements set by the PCI Security Standards Council to protect cardholder data. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a U.S. federal law enacted to protect the privacy and security of individuals’ medical records and other individually identifiable health information.

The HIPAA and PCI DSS certificates are available on the Varonis website. Varonis customers, prospects, and partners can receive the PCI SAQ-D and Attestation of Compliance (AoC) documents and full HIPAA report upon request — contact your Varonis account manager for more information.

Assessor 1 Cyber Valley reviewed Varonis’ card data security through a set of requirements established by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC), and also examined the organization’s handling of PHI for the HIPAA compliance audits.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

