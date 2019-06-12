Breaking News
Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019

Varonis to Demonstrate its Flagship Data Security Platform and Present a Session Covering New Threats Attackers are Using to Target Critical Data

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announces its full event schedule for the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 on June 17 – 19 in National Harbor, MD. Varonis invites attendees to Booth 454 to learn about data-centric security and the latest product demonstrations. Varonis will present a CPE-eligible session on new threats attackers are using to gain access to your network and steal your data.

Varonis Highlights at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019:

  • Visit Varonis: During exhibit hall hours, visit Booth 454 to learn how Varonis helps companies worldwide protect data on-premises and in the cloud; provides critical intelligence for threat detection and response; and supports compliance with regulations like HIPAA and the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
  • Technology Demos: Get an up-close look at the Varonis Data Security Platform. Version 7 features cloud and advanced threat detection and response capabilities; new event sources and enrichment; out-of-the-box threat intelligence to Varonis security insights; and playbooks that arm customers with incident response plans right in the web UI.
  • Presentation: Hear Varonis’ Senior Technical Evangelist, Mark Trinidad, present “Attackers Prey on Uncertainty: How to Fail at Threat Detection” on Tuesday, June 18 from 3:30-4:15 pm in room Maryland C. Mark will demonstrate how attackers use new threats to bypass traditional controls and steal your data. This CPE-eligible session will include a methodology to better protect your data, improve threat detection and reduce uncertainty.

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of March 31, 2019, had approximately 6,700 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019
The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 features programs focusing on key topics such as business continuity management, cloud security, privacy, securing the Internet of Things (IoT), and the chief information security officer (CISO) role. Gartner analysts will explain the latest information on new threats to enable digital business in a world of escalating risk.

