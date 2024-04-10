DSPM leader’s annual channel awards recognize partners who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to safeguarding customer data globally

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, announced the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards. The program honors Varonis’ channel partners who worked diligently to deliver industry-leading data security to customers worldwide in 2023. Varonis leadership chose the winners based on the partners’ achievements throughout the year.

“Ensuring the security of critical data remains a paramount concern for our customers — especially as enterprises seek out automation to safely leverage generative AI tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot,” said Varonis Vice Chairman – Sales Jim O’Boyle. “In 2023, our dedicated partners applied their extensive professional expertise and technical know-how to deliver outstanding value-added services. Kudos to the Partners in Excellence awardees.”

Varonis will celebrate the Partners in Excellence winners during the company’s virtual Partner Kickoff in April:

Winners for North America

Partner of the Year — SHI International

Growth Partner of the Year — ePlus

Cloud Growth Partner of the Year — CDW

West Regional Partner of the Year — Alchemy Technology Group

West Regional Growth Partner — Nth Generation

East Regional Partner of the Year — Optiv

East Regional Growth Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security

Platform Expansion Partner of the Year — Optiv

Regional Partner Team of the Year — Fulcrum Technology Solutions TOLA Team

Winners for Central Europe

Partner of the Year — SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH

Eastern Europe Partner of the Year — FreeDivision s.r.o.

Growth Partner of the Year — WBS IT-Service GmbH

Partner Excellence Award — link protect GmbH

Distribution Partner of the Year — Boll Europe GmbH

DACH Delivery Partner of the Year — DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH

Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Dominik Christ, WBS IT-Service GmbH

Winners for France

Partner of the Year — Orange Cyberdefense

France Delivery Partner of the Year — I-TRACING

Growth Partner of the Year — Metsys

Partner Excellence Award — Synetis

Winners for U.K.

Partner of the Year — Softcat

VP Partner Award — Bytes Software Services

Winners for Belgium, Netherlands, and Nordics

Partner of the Year — Open Line

Winners for Spain and Portugal

Partner of the Year — Telefónica Tech

Growth Partner of the Year — Tuyú Technology

Partner Excellence Award — SIA

Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Daniel Fernandez, SIA

Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Gemma Durana, SATEC

Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Angel Latorre, Tuyú Technology

Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Julio Escribano, SIA

Winners for Italy

Partner of the Year — Var Group

Growth Partner of the Year — Reply

Partner Excellence Award — Lutech

Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Federico Rossini, Reply

Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Antonio Greco, Var Group

Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Valeria Maurogiovanni, HWG Sababa

Winners for Australia

Partner of the Year — CyberCX

Winners for India

Partner of the Year — Hitachi Systems India

India Delivery Partner of the Year — AltiSec

Growth Partner of the Year — CyberAssure

Winners for Latin America

Federal Partner of the Year — NTSec

