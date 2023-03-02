Varonis’ annual channel awards honor partners that have gone above and beyond to safeguard data for customers worldwide
NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards. The program honors Varonis’ channel partners who worked diligently to deliver industry-leading data security to customers in 2022. Varonis leadership selected the winners based on partners’ achievements throughout the year.
“Securing critical data remains a top concern for our customers, and in 2022 our partners once again stepped up to the plate,” said Varonis Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales Jim O’Boyle. “Our partners supported our customers with their vast industry experience, professional support, and value-added services to secure sensitive data, meet privacy standards, and monitor for threats. Congratulations to this year’s Varonis Partners in Excellence winners!”
Varonis celebrated these Partners in Excellence winners during the company’s virtual Partner Kickoff this week:
Winners for North America
- Partner of the Year — Optiv
- Growth Partner of the Year — SHI International
- East Regional Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security
- West Regional Partner of the Year — ePlus
- Delivery Partner of the Year — My Virtual Bench
- DAC Growth Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security
- Platform Expansion Partner of the Year — Trace3
- Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Skip Shaw, Optiv
- Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Jonathan Borgesen, ePlus
- Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Bill Stater, Optiv
Winners for Central Europe
- Partner of the Year — Consulting4IT GmbH
- Growth Partner of the Year — link protect GmbH
- Partner Excellence Award — SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH
- DACH Delivery Partner of the Year — DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH
- Distribution Excellence Award — Nuvias Deutschland GmbH
- Central Eastern Europe Partner of the Year — FreeDivision s.r.o.
- Austrian Partner of the Year — Serviceware Österreich GmbH
Winners for France
- Partner of the Year — SCC
- System Integrator of the Year — I-TRACING
- France Delivery Partner of the Year — Metsys
- Partner Excellence Award — Orange Cyberdefense
- Growth Partner of the Year — Synetis
- Partner Excellence Award — APIXIT
Winners for U.K.
- Partner of the Year — Softcat Plc
- VP Partner Award — Orange Cyberdefense U.K.
- Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Mark Reid, Orange Cyberdefense U.K.
- Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — John Mclean-Anderson, Vigil8
Winners for Belgium, Netherlands, and Nordics
- Partner of the Year — SLTN
- Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Michael Sünksen, Crayon
- Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Rickard Carlsson, Xenit AB
- Partner Excellence Award — NetNordic Norway
- Benelux Certified Delivery Partner of the Year — Secubear
Winners for Spain and Portugal
- Partner of the Year — Logicalis Spain
- Growth Partner of the Year — Econocom España
Winners for Italy
- Partner of the Year — Lutech
- Growth Partner of the Year — Project Informatica
- Partner Excellence Award — Yarix
- Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Giuliano Tonolli, Personal Data
- Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Giovanni Golino, Lutech
- Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Andrea Tonini, Yarix
Winners for Latin America
- System Integrator of the Year — Netconn
- Federal Partner of the Year — Petacorp
- Growth Partner of the Year — Afrika Tecnologia e Negócio
Additional Resources
- Find a Varonis partner on the Varonis Partner Locator.
- Request a demo from the Varonis team.
- For more information on Varonis’ solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com.
- Visit our blog, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
- Watch and subscribe to SecurityFWD, Varonis’ YouTube show covering the latest infosec tips, tricks, and tools.
About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.
Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
investors@varonis.com
News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com
- Alec’s Ice Cream Goes Nationwide, Now Available in Over 1,000 Stores Including Sprouts Farmers Markets and Natural Grocers - March 2, 2023
- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. and Clearday Inc. Announce Signed Letter of Intent to Merge and Create a Leading Longevity Care Company - March 2, 2023
- Theator Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023 - March 2, 2023