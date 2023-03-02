Varonis’ annual channel awards honor partners that have gone above and beyond to safeguard data for customers worldwide

NEW YORK, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced the winners of its annual Partners in Excellence awards. The program honors Varonis’ channel partners who worked diligently to deliver industry-leading data security to customers in 2022. Varonis leadership selected the winners based on partners’ achievements throughout the year.

“Securing critical data remains a top concern for our customers, and in 2022 our partners once again stepped up to the plate,” said Varonis Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales Jim O’Boyle. “Our partners supported our customers with their vast industry experience, professional support, and value-added services to secure sensitive data, meet privacy standards, and monitor for threats. Congratulations to this year’s Varonis Partners in Excellence winners!”

Varonis celebrated these Partners in Excellence winners during the company’s virtual Partner Kickoff this week:

Winners for North America

Partner of the Year — Optiv

Growth Partner of the Year — SHI International

East Regional Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security

West Regional Partner of the Year — ePlus

Delivery Partner of the Year — My Virtual Bench

DAC Growth Partner of the Year — GuidePoint Security

Platform Expansion Partner of the Year — Trace3

Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Skip Shaw, Optiv

Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Jonathan Borgesen, ePlus

Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Bill Stater, Optiv

Winners for Central Europe

Partner of the Year — Consulting4IT GmbH

Growth Partner of the Year — link protect GmbH

Partner Excellence Award — SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH

DACH Delivery Partner of the Year — DATA-NG Consulting & Projects GmbH

Distribution Excellence Award — Nuvias Deutschland GmbH

Central Eastern Europe Partner of the Year — FreeDivision s.r.o.

Austrian Partner of the Year — Serviceware Österreich GmbH

Winners for France

Partner of the Year — SCC

System Integrator of the Year — I-TRACING

France Delivery Partner of the Year — Metsys

Partner Excellence Award — Orange Cyberdefense

Growth Partner of the Year — Synetis

Partner Excellence Award — APIXIT

Winners for U.K.

Partner of the Year — Softcat Plc

VP Partner Award — Orange Cyberdefense U.K.

Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Mark Reid, Orange Cyberdefense U.K.

Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — John Mclean-Anderson, Vigil8

Winners for Belgium, Netherlands, and Nordics

Partner of the Year — SLTN

Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Michael Sünksen, Crayon

Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Rickard Carlsson, Xenit AB

Partner Excellence Award — NetNordic Norway

Benelux Certified Delivery Partner of the Year — Secubear

Winners for Spain and Portugal

Partner of the Year — Logicalis Spain

Growth Partner of the Year — Econocom España

Winners for Italy

Partner of the Year — Lutech

Growth Partner of the Year — Project Informatica

Partner Excellence Award — Yarix

Partner Sales MVP of the Year — Giuliano Tonolli, Personal Data

Partner Pre-Sales MVP of the Year — Giovanni Golino, Lutech

Partner Post-Sales MVP of the Year — Andrea Tonini, Yarix

Winners for Latin America

System Integrator of the Year — Netconn

Federal Partner of the Year — Petacorp

Growth Partner of the Year — Afrika Tecnologia e Negócio

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

