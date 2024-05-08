Varonis Vice President of Incident Response delves into the challenges of securing data in the age of AI

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RSA CONFERENCE 2024 – Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, is pleased to announce it will deliver a main stage keynote today at RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco. Varonis Vice President of Incident Response and Cloud Operations Matt Radolec will present “Reducing AI’s Blast Radius: How to Prevent Your First AI Breach” at 3:35 p.m. PT on the Moscone West Stage.

Varonis’ Radolec, who was a top-rated speaker at RSA Conference 2023, joins the list of prestigious keynote speakers, including Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly and White House National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr.

Drawing from his experience at the U.S. Department of State, WilmerHale, and as the global leader of Varonis’ world-class incident response organization, Matt Radolec will explore how security teams can safeguard their crown-jewel data from emerging AI threats and become heroes by paving the way for big productivity gains — while avoiding the worst-case scenario of an AI-related data breach.

Visit Varonis at North Hall, Booth #5658

Learn how Varonis’ cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to secure data before and after AI deployments and strengthen their data security posture with unmatched coverage for structured and unstructured data across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-prem.

Additional Resources

View Varonis’ full RSAC sched ule and schedule your 1:1 demo during the conference.

and schedule your 1:1 demo during the conference. See Varonis in action: schedule a 30-minute demo.

Check out these Varonis integrations.

For more information on Varonis’ solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com.

Visit our blog and join the conversation on X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

[email protected]

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

[email protected]