Company’s newest international data center enables Canadian customers to achieve automated data security outcomes with Varonis SaaS

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced its first local data center in Canada to support new customers as well as existing customers moving to Varonis’ SaaS offering. The new data center, located in Toronto, is the third to open in recent months and underscores the company’s commitment to bringing data security automation and innovation to customers worldwide.

The Canada data center will help Varonis meet data residency requirements and demonstrate compliance with national data privacy laws such as the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) and provincial privacy laws such as Quebec’s Law 25. In Canada, Varonis works with customers in sectors including finance, healthcare, state and local governments, education, and beyond to secure critical data, monitor for unusual activity, and comply with national and industry-specific privacy regulations.

“As a global leader laser-focused on data security, Varonis enables organizations to detect, prioritize, and remediate security risks and compliance issues across their data estate, all within a single cloud-hosted platform,” said Aaron Beveridge, Varonis Worldwide VP of Sales Engineering. “Varonis is proud to provide SaaS support for customers who want to keep both their data security solutions and data they collect hosted in Canada.”

According to this customer, switching to Varonis SaaS was simple, paving the way toward exceptional time to value and faster feature delivery: “The move over was actually very easy to install. We don’t have to manage databases or software upgrades. That’s all handled by Varonis. And if we find we need to expand our capabilities, it’s simple to set that up.”

The Canada data center is the latest location to support Varonis customers locally. Varonis announced new data centers recently in Australia in April and the U.K. in August.

Varonis SaaS customers benefit from Proactive Incident Response, an expert team of cybersecurity professionals who watch and investigate customer alerts as part of the Varonis SaaS subscription. Varonis’ automated posture management helps customers effortlessly remediate security and compliance gaps across their SaaS and IaaS environments. Varonis intelligently and continually removes unnecessary access with least privilege automation for Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and Box.

About Varonis

Varonis is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

