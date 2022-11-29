New program harnesses the world’s top ethical hackers to enhance product security

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced the launch of its public vulnerability disclosure program via HackerOne. The Varonis Vulnerability Disclosure Program (“VDP”) enables the entire HackerOne community to report potential security issues related to Varonis’ corporate and cloud environments, including Varonis SaaS products.

Varonis CISO Guy Shamilov said, “Varonis has had tremendous success with our private bug disclosure program, and the logical next step for us is to partner with HackerOne, the undisputed leader in vulnerability coordination and bug bounty management.”

“Varonis has always remained committed to providing the best security for our platforms,” continued Shamilov. “With the public launch of our Varonis SaaS offering, we are continuing our tremendous investment in product security. Moving forward, our HackerOne VDP will make it possible for threat researchers to report issues easily and safely, which will help keep our products, and in turn, our customers, more secure.”

“Varonis’ choice to launch a VDP is a great proactive step toward hardening attack surfaces and a signal of an increasingly security-mature organization,” said Amanda Berger, Chief Customer Officer at HackerOne. “The diverse hacker community brings an unmatched ability to keep up with the ever-evolving threat landscape and identify the security gaps cybercriminals are most likely to exploit.”

For more information about the VDP, including the submission process, eligible vulnerabilities, and more, please visit the Varonis page on HackerOne.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com