Cyber Defense Magazine honors Varonis as the top DSPM solution during CyberDefenseCon 2023

NEW YORK and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, is proud to announce it received the Most Innovative in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

Varonis received the award in Orlando during CyberDefenseCon 2023. The 11th annual Cyber Defense Awards recognize innovators in the cybersecurity market.

Varonis’ data-first approach and focus on rapid detection and response — in addition to automated prevention — set the company apart from the competition. Judges recognized Varonis for its innovative cloud-native Data Security Platform that enables IT, security, and compliance teams to secure critical data across multi-cloud environments.

“We are pleased to present Varonis with the Most Innovative in Data Security Posture Management award. When it comes to DSPM, the judging panel was impressed by Varonis’ ability to provide deep data visibility, automated remediation, and advanced threat detection,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Varonis is a clear leader in enabling customers to improve their data security posture and help reduce the risk of data breaches.”

About Varonis

Varonis is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards include cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers, and market-makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber, Dino Boukouris of Momentum Cyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, and Dave DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 are found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/. Download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, a globally recognized cybersecurity thought leader, inventor, and entrepreneur, and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate, information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat, and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.