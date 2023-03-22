Independent Research Firm report asserts, “Varonis is a top choice for organizations prioritizing deep data visibility, classification capabilities, and automated remediation for data access”

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023, receiving the highest score in the strategy category.

Forrester evaluated 14 data security platform vendors against 24 criteria across three categories — current offering, strategy, and market presence. Varonis received the highest possible score of 5.0 in 12 criteria, including data classification, data threat and risk visibility, data access controls, investigations, and integrations for Zero Trust.

The Forrester report states, “Varonis excels in data visibility and automation,” also noting that “Varonis is a top choice for organizations prioritizing deep data visibility, classification capabilities, and automated remediation for data access.”

“Varonis is proud to be named a Leader in Forrester’s Wave for Data Security Platforms,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO and co-founder of Varonis. “Our SaaS platform continues to raise the bar for automated data security, giving customers the ability to classify critical data, eliminate exposure, and stop threats with minimal effort. We believe this recognition further validates our ability to deliver automated outcomes to our customers.”

The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023 is available to download: https://www.varonis.com/wave.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

