Expansion allows Varonis customers to achieve automated data security outcomes while following national standards for data privacy

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced the opening of its first data center in Australia to support customers moving to Varonis’ SaaS offering. The new data center, located in Sydney, will help Varonis customers demonstrate compliance with national data sovereignty rules and enable them to leverage Varonis’ world-class visibility, automation, and support.

The new data center will help Varonis meet growing demand from the local market at a time when Australian companies have been hit hard by a relentless wave of ransomware attacks and proposed Australian Privacy Act amendments place increased scrutiny and potential data breach fines on organizations that fail to protect personal information.

“After doubling our team in the past year, Varonis is proud to announce we are positioned for further growth with our new data center in Australia, which opens the door for organizations interested in adopting Varonis’ SaaS offering,” said Varonis Vice President of APAC Scott Leach. “Privacy-minded companies can be assured data is kept locally while they benefit from everything our SaaS platform brings to the table — from classifying critical data and slashing exposure to putting a stop to threats such as ransomware and insider attacks — automatically and with minimal effort.”

“As a health insurance company, safeguarding our customers’ personal health information through data security is a top priority,” said Dinesh Babu, Head of Information Security and Compliance at Teachers Health. “It builds trust, ensures compliance, and reduces the risk of data breaches, ultimately contributing to our continued success. We value the investment that Varonis is making in establishing a local data center to help organizations like ours realize our data security objectives, as well as provide a lower total cost of ownership and greater level of capability.”

Varonis is making automated outcomes a reality for customers. Recently, Varonis launched Proactive Incident Response, an expert team of cybersecurity professionals who watch and investigate customer alerts as part of the Varonis SaaS subscription. Varonis also introduced automated posture management to help customers effortlessly remediate security and compliance gaps across their SaaS and IaaS environments, and announced least privilege automation for Microsoft 365, Google Drive, and Box.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

