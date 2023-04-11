Some of the key players in the Vascular Dementia Treatment Market are- Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen Therapeutics, Resverlogix Corp., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Cipla Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recent report published by Future Market Insights, The projected growth for vascular dementia treatment market indicates an increase in market value to US$ 5.64 billion in FY 2023, reflecting a year-on-year rise of over 5%. Moreover, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.77% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, with an estimated market value of US$ 8.99 billion by FY 2033.

In vascular dementia, these symptoms occur when the brain is damaged because of problems with the blood supply to the brain affecting brain regions important for memory, cognition, and behavior. It declines in thinking skills, caused by conditions that block or reduce blood flow to various brain regions, depriving them of oxygen and nutrients.

Currently, there is no cure for the condition or a way to reverse the damage already happened. But treatment can help prevent further damage to the brain in people with vascular dementia and may slow down its progression. The progress in the understanding of vascular cognitive impairment (VCI) and vascular dementia (VaD) has resulted in the development of promising symptomatic and preventive treatments.

North America is expected to occupy a major share of the overall dementia drugs market during the forecasted period. This domination is owing to the rising patient population in the region. Moreover, it was also reported that challenges in dealing with dementia in Asia include limited awareness of the disease itself, the existence of stigma, underutilization of services, urbanization, and migration, and credibility of healthcare professionals.

The latest statistics released by the Department of Statistics, in Malaysia have shown that the percentage of the population aged 65 years and over (old age) increased from 6.7% in 2019 to 7.0% in 2020; which shows that the proportion of the older age population in Malaysia has been increasing each year and is leading Malaysia to an aging nation.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Market share of individual therapies with the current and forecasted 7 million market size from 2019-2032.

Decline in thinking skills, caused by conditions that block or reduce blood flow to various brain regions, depriving them of oxygen and nutrients.

Prevention of treatment aims to reduce the symptoms of the disease by eliminating its cause or main risk factors, with prevention in the management of stroke, by early diagnosis and appropriate treatment of acute stroke

No cure for the condition or a way to reverse the damage already happened. But treatment can help prevent further damage to the brain in people with vascular dementia and may slow down its progression.

North America is expected to occupy a major share of the overall dementia drugs market during the forecasted period, followed by Asia where Malaysia has shown that the percentage of the population aged 65 years and over (old age) increased from 6.7% in 2019 to 7.0% in 2020.

“With substance abuse becoming an area of major concern, healthcare providers are looking to collaborate with various entities, including governmental bodies, to push for legalization, as well as develop novel treatment drugs, which will provide ample opportunities for companies to develop key drugs,” Remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

The publisher performs competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Vascular Dementia (VaD) market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

In April 2022- NovaMedica developed and registered an innovative combination of Donepezil and Memantine molecules, the primary therapies for dementia. The drug is registered under the name MIOREOL. This is one of the combinations in the Russian market and the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union members and Europe.

In March 2022- Corium, Inc. received United States FDA approval for ADLARITY (donepezil transdermal system) as a treatment for patients with mild, moderate, or severe dementia.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the vascular dementia treatment market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

Key Segments Profiled in the Vascular Dementia Treatment Industry Analysis

By Type:

Pipeline Development Activities

Reimbursement Scenario in Vascular Dementia (VaD)

Multi-infarct dementia

Binswanger disease

Vascular dementia from a strategic single-infarct

BAC: Charsire Biotechnology Corp

PNA1: ProNeurogen Therapeutics

By Treatment:

Drug class

Route of administration

Distribution channel

By End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

