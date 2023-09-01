Global Vascular Patches market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vascular Patches Market Size with Modern Trends – Forecasts, and Share Analysis Till 2030

Global Vascular Patches Market size is projected to reach US$ 271.6 million by the end of 2030, up from US$ 147.9 million in 2023, and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Innovative vascular patches have been created as a result of technological developments in medical equipment and surgical methods that offer increased biocompatibility, fewer problems, and better patient outcomes. Growing healthcare spending, particularly in developing nations, is enabling more people to undergo cutting-edge medical procedures like vascular surgery that call for vascular patches.

The demand for smaller, more accurate vascular patches that may be put through smaller incisions is driven by the push towards less invasive procedures, such as endovascular surgery.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global vascular patches market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global vascular patches market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global vascular patches market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-vascular-patches-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Vascular Patches Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the biologic vascular patches category held the biggest market share of the worldwide vascular patches market mainly because of their advantages, such as convenience of usage and lower risk of infection after surgery.

On the basis of application, as a result of the increase in carotid endarterectomies performed globally, the carotid endarterectomy sector held the biggest share by application.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 147.9 million Market Size Forecast US$ 271.6 million Growth Rate 7.9% Key Market Drivers Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Especially in Emerging Economies

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular diseases Companies Profiled Lemaitre Vascular

Baxter International

Getinge AB

Braun

L. Gore & Associates

Artivion

Edwards Lifesciences

Terumo Corporation

Vascumed (Pty) Ltd

Celox Medical

Explore more about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-vascular-patches-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global vascular patches market include,

In January 2022, Artivion Inc. was introduced as the renamed and rebranded CryoLife Inc. The company claims that the term is derived from the words “aorta,” “innovation,” and “vision.”

In 2020, Twirla Transdermal System was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to Agile Therapeutics Inc., a women’s healthcare company.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global vascular patches market growth include Lemaitre Vascular, Baxter International, Getinge AB, Braun, L. Gore & Associates, Artivion, Edwards Lifesciences, Terumo Corporation, Vascumed (Pty) Ltd, and Celox Medical, among others.

Get A Free Sample: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-vascular-patches-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the global vascular patches market based on type, application and region

Global Vascular Patches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Biologic Vascular Patches Synthetic Vascular Patches

Global Vascular Patches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Carotid Endarterectomy Aortic Aneurysms Profundaplasty Others

Global Vascular Patches Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Vascular PatchesMarket US Canada Latin America Vascular PatchesMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Vascular PatchesMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Vascular PatchesMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Vascular PatchesMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Vascular PatchesMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-vascular-patches-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Vascular Patches Report:

What will be the market value of the global vascular patches market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global vascular patches market?

What are the market drivers of the global vascular patches market?

What are the key trends in the global vascular patches market?

Which is the leading region in the global vascular patches market?

What are the major companies operating in the global vascular patches market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global vascular patches market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market – Global dental surgical instruments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global dental surgical instruments market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Dental Crown Removal Market – Global demand for the dental crown removal market is expected to reach a value of US$ 473 million by 2028

Global demand for the dental crown removal market is expected to reach a value of US$ 473 million by 2028 Global Dental Implants Market – Global dental implant market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Increasing applications of dental implants

Global dental implant market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Increasing applications of dental implants Global Computed Radiography Market – Global computed radiography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 4.3 billion in 2023.

Global computed radiography market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is estimated at US$ 4.3 billion in 2023. Global Medical Tourism Market – Global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 114 billion in 2022.

Global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 114 billion in 2022. Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market – Increasing adoption of minimally invasive retinal surgeries and the increasing demand for combination retinal surgery devices driving the market growth.

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive retinal surgeries and the increasing demand for combination retinal surgery devices driving the market growth. Global Electroceramics Market – According to RationalStat analysis, the global electroceramics market value is expected to reach at US$ 10 billion by the end of 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

According to RationalStat analysis, the global electroceramics market value is expected to reach at US$ 10 billion by the end of 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2023-2028. Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market – Global anti-snoring devices market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period and is valued at US$ 620 million in 2022.

Global anti-snoring devices market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period and is valued at US$ 620 million in 2022. Global Fever Detector AI Thermal Camera Market – Global Fever Detector AI Thermal Camera Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Fever Detector AI Thermal Camera Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Red Light Therapy Device Market –Global Red Light Therapy Device Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245