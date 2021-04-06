Breaking News
Vasion Launches Vasion ST To Make Digital Transformation Attainable For Everyone

April 06, 2021

Vasion ST is a complete digital transformation platform that integrates: capture, workflows, e-signatures, and storage

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vasion (formerly PrinterLogic, the world leader in serverless printing infrastructure), announced today the release of Vasion ST, a complete Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) digital transformation platform that integrates the tools businesses need to digitize content and automate business processes by combining capture, workflow, e-signature, and storage. The need for digital transformation has been accelerated by COVID-19, and Vasion ST helps companies of all sizes and industries digitally transform to drive greater compliance, accountability, and scalability for their business.

Vasion ST builds upon the company’s expertise in eliminating print servers and delivering a serverless printing infrastructure. The elimination of the physical infrastructure is a critical first step in any digital transformation journey, and now Vasion ST delivers the tools to make digital transformation attainable for everyone.

“A business owner needs to be able to automate business processes without database admins, developers, or costly professional services,” said Ryan Wedig, Vasion CEO. “Immediately after acquiring MaxxVault two and a half years ago, we got to work on advancing the platform to a true SaaS offering that would allow business process owners to create no-code business process automation with a single day of training.”

According to Gartner, 87% percent of senior business leaders say digitalization is a company priority, yet only 40% of organizations have brought digital initiatives to scale. Additionally, Gartner found that COVID-19 has sped up digital transformation plans by six years. Vasion ST integrates key digital transformation tools that differentiate it from others on the market, specifically:

  • Capture digitizes content through mobile, scan, e-forms, and app integration.
  • Workflow automates processes faster with no-code business process automation.
  • E-Signature facilitates the process for secure and compliant agreements.
  • Integrated Storage drives compliance with secure access and management of content across storage platforms.

“As we built Vasion ST, we listened to our customers and discovered that their biggest pain points came down to their need for greater compliance, accountability, and scalability in their business. Vasion ST was created to be an end-to-end platform for digital transformation that eliminates all the manual steps involved in business processes,” continued Wedig. “We’ve experienced tremendous growth and I’m confident that we’ll be a leading digital transformation platform for business process and content by 2022. No matter where you are on your digital transformation journey, we’ve got your back, and Vasion offers the technology to help make that journey a smooth process.”

To learn more about Vasion ST or to schedule a product demo, visit Vasion.com.

About Vasion
Vasion, formerly PrinterLogic, builds upon the company’s enterprise print management technology and the ECM/document management expertise the company gained through its acquisition of MaxxVault to enable organizations to digitize content and automate business processes to drive compliance, scalability, and accountability. With Vasion’s SaaS platform, businesses can capture analog and digital content, automate workflows, create agreements with e-signatures, and securely manage content wherever it is stored. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America. For more information visit https://www.vasion.com.

PR Contact
Jeremy Kartchner
801-703-4092
[email protected]

