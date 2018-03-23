Vastned Retail Belgium publishes the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of April 25, 2018

Regulated real estate company Vastned Retail Belgium publishes today the convocation and agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of 25 April 2018 at 2.30 pm.

