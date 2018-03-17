VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican “Lettergate” scandal came to a head on Saturday when the Holy See, under pressure from the media and conservatives, released a full text by former Pope Benedict that before was cited only selectively.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Vatican ‘Lettergate’ scandal comes to a head as text released - March 17, 2018
- Putin on track for commanding win as Russians head to polls - March 17, 2018
- U.S. government to accept metals tariffs exclusion requests from Monday - March 17, 2018