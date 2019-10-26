Vatican synod proposes ordaining married men as priests in the Amazon

An assembly of Roman Catholic bishops from the Amazon on Saturday proposed that married men in the remote area be allowed to be ordained priests, which could lead to a landmark change in the Church’s centuries-old discipline of celibacy.
