SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James F. Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023 in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Presentation Information:

Title: Transmission blocking strategies via oral tablet vaccination and mucosal immune induction

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. ET

Title: Protection against infection from an oral tablet norovirus candidate in humans

Speaker: Dr. James F. Cummings

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. CET / 5:00 a.m. ET



About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, coronavirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts