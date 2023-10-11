SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) today announced that Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. James F. Cummings, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2023 in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 19, 2023.
Presentation Information:
Title: Transmission blocking strategies via oral tablet vaccination and mucosal immune induction
Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker
Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Time: 2:30 p.m. CET / 8:30 a.m. ET
Title: Protection against infection from an oral tablet norovirus candidate in humans
Speaker: Dr. James F. Cummings
Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. CET / 5:00 a.m. ET
About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, coronavirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.
Contacts
|Vaxart Media Relations:
|Investor Relations:
|Mark Herr
|Andrew Blazier
|Vaxart, Inc.
|FINN Partners
|mherr@vaxart.com
|IR@Vaxart.com
|(203) 517-8957
|(646) 871-8486
- TopLine Financial Credit Union Opens New Bloomington Branch on October 16, 2023 - October 11, 2023
- HUMBL Announces That It Has Entered Into a Securities Purchase Agreement For Over $2 Million In Financing With Pacific Lion - October 11, 2023
- Pet Food Market Revenue to Cross USD 168.3 billion by 2029, Booming at a CAGR of 6%: TMR Report - October 11, 2023