Vaxcyte Appoints Halley E. Gilbert to Board of Directors

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc., formerly known as SutroVax, a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide, today announced the appointment of Halley E. Gilbert to its board of directors.

“We’re excited to welcome Halley to Vaxcyte’s board of directors,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “She brings over two decades of operational, transactional, and strategic leadership experience within the biotechnology industry. Vaxcyte will benefit from her depth of expertise as we continue to grow the company and look to advance our lead program, VAX-24, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate, into clinical trials.”

Ms. Gilbert was most recently at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, where she served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Administrative Officer. In this capacity, Ms. Gilbert oversaw corporate and business development, legal, compliance and government affairs. Prior to joining Ironwood, Ms. Gilbert served as Vice President, Deputy General Counsel at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Merck). Ms. Gilbert also previously served as Corporate Counsel at Genzyme Corporation (acquired by Sanofi). She began her career at the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where she specialized in mergers and acquisitions and securities law. Ms. Gilbert holds a B.A. from Tufts University and a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law.

“I am delighted to join the Vaxcyte board at this exciting time and look forward to contributing my experience to help the company as they drive toward delivering the next generation of vaccines for some of the most common and deadly infectious disease worldwide,” said Ms. Gilbert.

Ms. Gilbert currently also serves on the boards of directors of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, a medical dermatology company, and CytomX Therapeutics, a life sciences company. She previously served on the board of directors of Dermira, Inc., a medical dermatology company (acquired by Eli Lilly and Company), and Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, formerly known as SutroVax, is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. In addition to its pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in development, VAX-24 and VAX-XP, Vaxcyte is leveraging its proprietary platform to advance other novel vaccines, including a prophylactic vaccine to prevent Group A Strep infections (VAX-A1) and a therapeutic vaccine to treat periodontal disease (VAX-PG). For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

