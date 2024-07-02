SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced it has appointed John Furey, a seasoned industry expert, to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to Vaxcyte’s Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from his wealth of biopharmaceutical and vaccine expertise, including the manufacture, supply and commercialization of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs),” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “As we continue to progress our PCV candidates, VAX-24 and VAX-31, toward late-stage clinical development, John will provide strategic insights across many aspects of our business.”

“I am delighted to join Vaxcyte’s Board of Directors and be part of a team dedicated to using a cell-free technology platform to develop novel vaccines designed to address bacterial infections such as invasive pneumococcal disease,” said Mr. Furey. “I look forward to contributing as we advance the Company’s broad-spectrum PCVs with the potential to expand coverage and improve upon the standard-of-care for both infants and adults.”

About Mr. Furey

Mr. Furey is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 30 years of experience developing and implementing operational strategies and leading commercial and technical teams, including senior leadership roles in the U.S., Europe and Asia. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Imvax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer. Prior to Imvax, Mr. Furey was Chief Operating Officer of Spark Therapeutics, where he led the successful U.S. launch of LUXTURNA™, the first FDA-approved gene therapy for a genetic disease, and contributed to the build-out of Spark Therapeutics as a fully integrated company. Mr. Furey also served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Operations at Baxalta, where he led the team that successfully established the company through a spin-out from Baxter, directed manufacturing and supply chain, and delivered significant growth of the Baxter Vaccine inline business. Prior to Baxter, he spent several years at Pfizer in roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including as the General Manager of the vaccine business unit in China and a leadership role overseeing Pfizer Vaccines’ global pricing and reimbursement. Earlier in his career, Mr. Furey held both commercial and operations positions at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (prior to Pfizer’s acquisition of Wyeth), including serving as Project Director of the Grange Castle Biopharmaceutical Campus where Prevnar is manufactured. Mr. Furey earned an executive Master of Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s University, a Bachelor of Science degree from Trinity College, Dublin, and a Diploma in Environmental Health from the Technological University, Dublin. Mr. Furey also serves on the Board of Directors of Adaptimmune and Sensorion.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a Phase 3-ready 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). VAX-31, the Company’s next-generation 31-valent PCV, is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. Both VAX-24 and VAX-31 are designed to improve upon the standard-of-care PCVs for both children and adults by covering the serotypes that are responsible for a significant portion of IPD in circulation and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains that are currently contained through continued vaccination practice.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential benefits of VAX-24 and VAX-31, including breadth of coverage, the ability to improve upon the standard-of-care; the ability to progress its PCV pipeline into late-stage clinical development; the ability to use the cell-free technology platform to develop novel vaccines; and other statements that are not historical fact. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “potential,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte’s current expectations and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte’s product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities, potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates, and the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; and sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte’s development programs and other operating expenses. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date, and readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts:

Janet Graesser, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Vaxcyte, Inc.

917-685-8799

[email protected]

Jennifer Zibuda, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Vaxcyte, Inc.

860-729-8902

[email protected]