CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxxinity, Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, announced today that it has joined TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc. (TransCelerate) as the first emerging biotechnology organization of the trailblazing consortium that is accelerating and simplifying the research and development of innovative new therapies.

“Vaxxinity is proud to join TransCelerate’s consortium of leading life science innovators and contribute to the goal of accelerating the pace of drug development through a sharing of resources and harmonization of best practices across the industry,” said Ulo Palm, Chief Medical Officer of Vaxxinity. “TransCelerate’s mission aligns with Vaxxinity’s overarching vision of providing medicine to improve human health as rapidly as possible without compromising patient safety. We look forward to realizing the benefits of TransCelerate to Vaxxinity’s development pipeline and to contributing our knowledge and expertise to speed the advancement of new therapeutics globally.”

TransCelerate is a collaborative organization dedicated to accelerating the development of new medicines and improving the health of people around the world.

“TransCelerate unites the global biopharma ecosystem under the belief that when the industry collaborates to overcome common problems and challenges, we can accelerate our community’s ability to improve patients’ lives,” said Janice Chang, Chief Executive Officer at TransCelerate. “I am delighted to welcome Vaxxinity as an Associate Member. Their mission of democratizing healthcare across the globe aligns with TransCelerate as we continue our journey to identify challenges, break down barriers, and create pragmatic solutions to expedite the development and delivery of new medicines. We are eager to work with their passionate and innovative team.”

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc. is a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. The company is pioneering a new class of synthetic, peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines aimed at disrupting the existing treatment paradigm for chronic disease, increasingly dominated by monoclonal antibodies, which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. The company’s proprietary technology platform has enabled the innovation of novel pipeline candidates designed to bring the efficiency of vaccines to the treatment of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, migraine, and hypercholesterolemia. The technology is also implemented as part of a COVID-19 vaccine program. Vaxxinity has optimized its pipeline to achieve a potentially historic, global impact on human health.

For more information about Vaxxinity, Inc., visit http://www.vaxxinity.com and follow us on social media @vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity Forward-looking Statement

About TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc.

TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. is a non-profit consortium that brings together prominent R&D minds from some of the most esteemed biopharmaceutical organizations in the world to accelerate and simplify the delivery of new medicines that can change the world. TransCelerate provides a unique platform that enables industry experts with a passion for innovation to lend their insights in a collaborative environment to improve operations across the global biopharma community, make drug delivery more efficient, and thereby make patients’ lives better.

The vast majority of TransCelerate solutions are publicly available. Headquartered in Philadelphia, TransCelerate has 21 Member Companies and 30+ initiatives focused on improving the patient and site experience, enhancing sponsor efficiencies and drug safety and, as appropriate, harmonizing process and sharing information. Membership in TransCelerate is open to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with R&D operations. For more information, please visit the website, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

