Vaxxinity CEO Mei Mei Hu to participate in fireside chat with Sarah Despres, Counselor to the Secretary for Public Health and Science, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, at World Vaccine Congress

UB-313 to be Featured in Emerging Science Presentation at AAN Annual Meeting

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxxinity, Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced that members of its leadership team will present data on investigational vaccines for COVID-19 and neurodegenerative diseases at three upcoming scientific and medical conferences in April.

Presentation Details:

World Vaccine Congress (April 3-6, 2023)

Location : Washington, D.C. (Walter E. Washington Convention Center)

Presentation Date & Time : April 3, 2023, 10:00 a.m. EDT

Title : Vaccine Technology Workshop: Evolution of Biologics – The Use of Vaccines to Combat Chronic Diseases

Speaker : Mei Mei Hu, Chief Executive Officer at Vaxxinity

Presentation Date & Time : April 6, 2023, 10:10 a.m. EDT

Title : Vaccine Supply and Access: Lessons Learned and the Way Forward (a Fireside Chat with Sarah Despres)

Speaker : Mei Mei Hu, Chief Executive Officer at Vaxxinity

Presentation Date & Time : April 6, 2023, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Title : Success in Boosting the Immunity by Vaxxinity’s UB-612 Compared to the mRNA, Adenovirus and Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Platforms

Speaker : Alexander Rumyantsev, M.D., Ph.D., Therapeutic Area Head, Infectious Diseases at Vaxxinity

AAN Annual Meeting (April 22-27, 2023)

Locatio n : Boston, MA (Boston Convention & Exhibition Center and Virtual)

Presentation Date & Time : April 24, 2023, 11:15 a.m. EDT

Title : UB-313, an Investigational CGRP Vaccine for the Prevention of Migraine (Emerging Science Presentation)

Speakers : Jean-Cosme Dodart, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research at Vaxxinity; Hui Jing Yu, Ph.D., Senior Director, Clinical Development at Vaxxinity

British Neuroscience Association 2023 Festival of Neuroscience (April 23-26, 2023)

Location : Brighton, UK (The Brighton Centre)

Presentation Date & Time : April 23, 2023, 5:20 a.m. EDT (10:20 a.m. BST)

Title : Immunotherapy in Neurodegenerative Diseases; the UBITh Platform in Neurodegenerative Diseases

Speaker : Jean-Cosme Dodart, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research at Vaxxinity

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc. is a purpose-driven biotechnology company committed to democratizing healthcare across the globe. The company is pioneering a new class of synthetic, peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines aimed at disrupting the existing treatment paradigm for chronic disease, increasingly dominated by monoclonal antibodies, which suffer from prohibitive costs and cumbersome administration. The company’s proprietary technology platform has enabled the innovation of novel pipeline candidates designed to bring the efficiency of vaccines to the treatment of chronic diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, migraine, and hypercholesterolemia. The technology is also implemented as part of a COVID-19 vaccine program. Vaxxinity has optimized its pipeline to achieve a potentially historic, global impact on human health.

For more information about Vaxxinity, Inc., visit http://www.vaxxinity.com and follow us on social media @vaxxinity.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including “potentially,” and “will” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Vaxxinity’s management. Forward-looking statements include statements about the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines and the innovation and efficacy of Vaxxinity’s product candidates. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2023 and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Vaxxinity does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Mark Joinnides

ir@vaxxinity.com