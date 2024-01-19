KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 2,200,000 the Company’s ordinary shares and accompanying Series A warrants to purchase up to 2,200,000 ordinary shares (“Series A Warrants”) and Series B warrants to purchase up to 2,200,000 ordinary shares (“Series B Warrants”, together with Series A Warrants, collectively the “Series Warrants”) at a combined offering price of $1.25 per ordinary share and associated Series Warrants. The Series Warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share and are immediately exercisable upon issuance. The Series A Warrants will expire five years following the initial exercise date, and the Series B Warrants will expire eighteen months following the initial exercise date.