SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — vCom Solutions, a leader in delivering software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT spend from procure to pay, today announced that IT industry veteran Bob Hansen is the latest entrepreneur to join the vCom Franchise Partner Program. With more than a dozen years of telecom and IT account management and sales experience, Mr. Hansen becomes the fourth franchise partner to take advantage of vCom’s recently announced program.

“We’re happy to empower partners like Bob, who is leveraging the entire vCom team to support his new business, including subject matter experts, service and support personnel, service delivery, marketing, lead generation, and sales support. It’s truly an out-of-the-box model that propels entrepreneurs out of the gate fast without having to worry about infrastructure or building a team,” said Paul Connaker, EVP of Revenue at vCom. “This is key strategy in expanding the reach of vCom and enabling more companies to effectively manage the lifecycle of every IT asset in their organization.”

The vCom Franchise Partner Program offers IT-savvy entrepreneurs the ability to build a business on the excellence of the vCom brand. Franchise partners sell the vCom vSuite® of products and services, which includes the award-winning vManager software platform, vCom’s legendary Managed Services Group, and QuantumShift™ by vCom Buyers’ Club.

Mr. Hansen has been a vCom employee for seven years before becoming a franchise partner. “I’ve always wanted to own a consulting business. I grew up in telecom with Windstream before joining vCom, where I realized that becoming an agent for any other company meant I’d be selling an inferior solution. vCom has the superior product in the marketplace, and until they created this program, true IT Lifecycle Management wasn’t something that any agent or advisor could sell. Normally agents or consultants gather pricing and analyze service providers, but they can’t do asset management. They can’t do order management and all that entails. They’re not waking up at 2:00 AM to open a trouble ticket. Not to mention the expense management component of what vCom does. Being able to displace the status quo with a vCom solution that offers such tremendous value in a wide-open market is exciting. You can make customers for life, and if you’re building your own franchise, that’s really good for business.”

vCom is actively seeking hungry, entrepreneurial-minded sales professionals in the IT services space who have considered becoming an agent and want to grow their own businesses. If you’re capable of building strong relationships and solving problems under the umbrella of a true industry leader, visit vcomsolutions.com/franchise/ or email Franchise@vcomsolutions.com for more information.

