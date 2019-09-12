vCom Solutions Receives California Green Business Certification

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — vCom Solutions, a leader in IT lifecycle management software and services, announced today it has achieved a Green Business Certification from the California Green Business Network .

The California Green Business Network works with small- to mid-sized businesses to help conserve energy, water, minimize waste, prevent pollution, and shrink carbon footprints. Working with local businesses, the Network has helped to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 800,000 metric tons, saved 124 million gallons of water, and eliminated over 28,000 gallons of hazardous waste.

“Becoming a Certified Green Business has always been a priority objective at vCom for both our business leaders and our employees,” said Rekha Venuthurupalli, Vice President of Human Resources at vCom. The company was first certified “green” under the state program in 2012. “As a team we are dedicated to sustainability and know that collective small steps to reduce waste can lead to a reduction in operating costs and, more importantly, have a tremendous impact on our environment. vCom has been a long-time proponent of green principals in our business model, introducing an entirely digital invoice management solution that helped hundreds of our customers go completely paper-invoice free.”

vCom joins a vast network of more than 3,000 innovative Green Business Certified companies in California. “Achieving this certification reinforces our dedication to operating as a responsible business committed to lasting change,” says Venuthurupalli.

About California Green Business Network

The California Green Business Program is a network of local programs operated by counties and cities throughout California. It is part of the Green Business National Engagement Network which is comprised of more than 13,000 businesses in eight states. Funded by grassroots contributions from local government and utility partners to make it accessible to small to medium-sized businesses in California, certified green businesses exceed all environmental regulations and implement specific practices to reduce pollution, save water and energy, and protect human health.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom visit http://vcomsolutions.com .

Contact:

Ann McGuire

Director of Marketing

vCom Solutions

925.415.2230