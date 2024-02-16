Third-grade teacher/mentor at Leesylvania Elementary School Leesylvania Elementary School teacher/mentor helps students in the classroom

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Lisa Coons visited Leesylvania Elementary School on Wednesday, announcing a grant of $686,000 to Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) and eight other school divisions to support the Grow Your Own Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program.

“We are honored to have Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Coons visit Prince William County Public Schools. Her expertise and commitment to education are invaluable as we continue to enhance our teacher recruitment programs,” said Dr. Babur Lateef, Chairman At-Large, School Board.

Dr. Coons was joined by PWCS Superintendent of Schools Dr. LaTanya D. McDade; Margaret MacGregor, principal of Leesylvania Elementary; and Dr. Kim McKnight, director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Center for Teacher Leadership.

“I am just so proud of Prince William County. I’m so proud of Superintendent Dr. McDade and the willingness to be trailblazers, to innovate and change opportunities because in today’s world we have to think differently about education,” said Dr. Coons.

The program is based on the national apprenticeship model and is meant to help address teacher shortages by removing cost barriers and providing quality teacher preparation. The apprenticeship will cover tuition, provide a salary with benefits, and pair participants who aspire to become classroom teachers with a strong mentor teacher. PWCS will receive $350,000 to support up to 25 apprentices.

“Looking ahead, we envision a future where the Grow Your Own Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program becomes an exemplary model for others to follow. We aim to address teacher shortages and build a sustainable pipeline of passionate, talented, and knowledgeable educators ready to make a difference in the lives of all our students,” said Dr. McDade.

“This is really the launch of what we believe is the game-changer of teacher preparation, and what that looks like is earn while you learn,” said Dr. McKnight.

PWCS applied for the grant on behalf of nine division partners, which in addition to PWCS, includes Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Essex, Henrico, Prince George, and Surry County Public Schools, as well as Petersburg City Public Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools.

The Grow Your Own – Registered Teacher Apprenticeship Program will afford PWCS and partnering divisions the opportunity to significantly expand the pipeline for recruiting and retaining quality teachers. This apprenticeship program will allow them to earn while they learn, complete their bachelor’s degree, and fulfill licensure requirements. Through classroom training in high-need schools with one-on-one mentor coaching and feedback, program completers will be well-prepared when entering the profession and will receive extensive coaching and professional development support along the way.

In addition, the teacher apprentices agree to teach for three years in a high-needs school within their division upon completion of the program and receive a career coach to support them during their first two years of teaching in their own classroom.

