PALO ALTO, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vectara , the Generative AI (GenAI) Conversational Search Platform, is committed to a holistic Go-To-Market strategy and has appointed seasoned industry leaders to build and drive the Sales, Marketing, Developer, and Partner Ecosystem charters. The strategy is reinforced by Vectara’s vision of helping the world find meaning through search with its grounded generation developer-first API platform, allowing co-innovation and value creation for Vectara customers and partners.

Driving this collective mission, Vectara’s GTM Leadership team consists of:

Bader Hamdan , Head of Partnerships & Joint Ventures – Builder of global enterprise BD/GTM, $1B strategic alliances and ecosystem partnerships at Twilio, Google, Cisco. Speaker, startup mentor, Channel Futures 2022 DE&I Honoree. Co-led build-buy-partner strategy into ISV Partner acquisition.

Lance Wills , Head of Growth Marketing – Built out launch GTM plan for SaaS FinTech Bento for Business (Acquired by US Bank, 2021)

Ofer Mendelevitch , Head of Developer Relations – Experienced machine learning leader at Helix, Hortonworks and Yahoo!. Author and speaker

Sean Anderson , Head of Product Marketing – Seasoned product marketing leader in data and machine learning, author, and podcast host

Shawn Clink , Head of Strategic Sales – Sales leader with 20+ year track record growing revenue for enterprise software manufacturers (search, AI and big data) like Elastic (IPO), CA Technologies (now Broadcom), Fair Isaac (now FICO) and Cisco Systems (Caissoft acquisition)

“Vectara’s GTM charter positions us for sustainable future success and we are committed to a holistic go-to-market strategy, inclusive of Sales, Marketing, DevRel, and Partnerships to extend our PLG efforts,” said Dr. Amr Awadallah, Co-Founder & CEO. “Expanding GTM by investing in a robust Partner Ecosystem strategy and program will further strengthen our platform approach and market reach to fuel Vectara’s growth.”

With the conviction of “Ecosystem Partnerships are the enablers of growth and scale,” Bader will serve as Ecosystem Chief to empower Vectara’s Partner Ecosystem strategy centered on joint product co-innovation, additive go-to-market motions, and cloud platform marketplace alignment. The strategic vision will be underpinned by a Partner program that delivers ‘Better Together’ value creation for customers and celebrates Ecosystem success.

“We’re at the cusp of an industry-defining moment to shape ecosystem values and ‘Humanize Partnerships’ in the age fueled by the tremendous AI opportunity. There is no better time than now to imagine and build ‘the art of possible’ of Vectara’s Partner Ecosystem future,” said Bader Hamdan. “I’m thrilled to embark on Vectara’s journey with a team of successful entrepreneur founders, GTM leaders, and AI technologists. We’re well poised to enable delightful customer and partner experiences.”

About Vectara

Vectara is a GenAI conversational search and discovery platform that allows businesses to have intelligent conversations utilizing their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides an easy-to-use API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (Natural Language Understanding) technology with industry-leading relevance. The platform ensures data security and privacy with strong encryption while ensuring no customer data is used for training models. With Vectara’s Grounded Generation, businesses can quickly and affordably integrate best-in-class search and question answering into their application, knowledge base, website, chatbot, or support helpdesk.