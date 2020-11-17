Vector Partners with Axivion For Distribution of Static Code Analysis Tool

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A leading provider in the testing sector, Vector has partnered with Axivion, a provider of static code and architecture analysis tools. This provides users with the benefit of a complete testing solution for static and dynamic code analysis.

Vector’s partnership with Axivion includes a distribution agreement of Axivion Suite, a leading static code analysis tool in the market. The initial focus will be on sales within the US and China markets. The cooperation is effective immediately, allowing customers of both partners to access the benefits of this testing solution via their known and trusted contacts. The partnership also includes service and support for the complete licensed package.

Vector’s software development and testing customers desire a complete solution for both static and dynamic analysis. A close partnership with Axivion allows Vector to provide a combined solution that includes Vector’s dynamic analysis tool, VectorCAST.

The VectorCAST product family automates testing activities throughout the software development lifecycle. VectorCAST supports automated test execution for unit, integration and system testing as well as code coverage analysis and test project management.

The Axivion Suite comprises the full range of Axivion analysis tools in one box. It includes static code analysis, architecture analysis and effective tools for the detection of technical debt. For development in safety-oriented environments, the Tool Qualification Kit can also be added.

Vector has optimized its integration between VectorCAST and Axivion so mutual customers will more easily benefit from the advantages of a combined solution.

Both companies value customer success and work hard every day to provide the highest level of support to their customers.

Along with support of Axivion Suite, VectorCAST will continue to support integrations with other static analysis tools used by Vector’s customers.

Figure 1 caption: VectorCAST 2020 contains features and automation enhancements making it easier to deliver high quality software. These new features include Base Source Directories for System Test Environments as shown above.

Image rights: Vector

Figure 2 caption: The Axivion Suite includes static code analysis, architecture analysis and effective tools for the detection of technical debt.

Image rights: Axivion

About Vector:

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet.

Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 3,000 people with sales of EUR 770 million in 2019. With its headquarters in Germany (Stuttgart), Vector has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Romania, South Korea, India, China, and Brazil.

About Axivion

Axivion is a manufacturer of innovative software solutions for static code analysis and protection against software erosion. The Axivion Suite is a mature tool suite for automated static code analysis and architecture checks. It reliably localizes style violations, dead and cloned code, metric outliers, cyclic dependencies and architecture violations. Especially for complex development projects with globally distributed design teams, Axivion Suite ensures the quality and long-term maintainability of the source code.

Axivion is a 100% owner-managed technology company with profitable and sustainable growth and more than 15 years of experience. Axivion is ISO 9001 certified and has more than 150 customers with several thousand users in various industries worldwide.