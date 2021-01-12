Vector Solutions Helps Businesses Stay Safe Amidst Protests and Large Gatherings

Safety Management and Communication Tools Available for Organizations to Create Plans to Keep Communities Safe

TAMPA, FL, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk mitigation, is continuing to help businesses and organizations prepare for safety and security threats arising from ongoing protests and unrest in Washington, DC and around the country. Available through its LiveSafe brand, Vector’s risk intelligence and safety management platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live.

The platform serves customers across commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and government agencies, and provides resources and tools to help organizations keep their property, employees, and communities safe during large events and gatherings, including protests, political demonstrations, and sporting events. Using the platform, organizations can:

Send broadcast messages to communicate clear, timely, and accurate information to employees and staff

Use geofencing to provide targeted messages to their workforce based on geographic location

Anonymously report incidents and suspicious behavior using a tip reporting system

Use valuable insights to increase preparedness and lower response times

Evaluate existing protocols and procedures to determine if they can be updated to improve operations

“Protests, events, and large gatherings often create a sense of community, purpose, and voice. However, as witnessed during recent events in our nation’s capital and around the country, they can also pose serious safety and security risks to organizations, business operations, and communities,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “Keeping people safe is the core mission of Vector Solutions. Providing these safety management and communication tools is part of our commitment to helping organizations prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments, including the very complex ones we operate in today.”

Last summer, Vector Solutions provided resources to help organizations stay safe during the ongoing social justice protests and demonstrations that took place across the country. Vector is currently working with organizations to prepare for the possibility of safety and security threats ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration. In 2017, Vector’s LiveSafe platform helped Brookfield Properties avoid hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage as inauguration protests became violent and destructive. In this case study, learn how Brookfield Properties utilized the platform to stay ahead of emerging threats.

For more information about Vector’s LiveSafe platform, visit www.livesafemobile.com.

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments.

