Vector Solutions Launches Complimentary Training on COVID-19 Variants

Training Included in Vector’s Coronavirus Resource Center

TAMPA, FL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vector Solutions, the leading provider of industry-focused software solutions for training, risk management, safety, and prevention, has launched the latest online training course in its Coronavirus Resource Center, Coronavirus 109: What You Should Know About Variants. The free course provides information about the characteristics of COVID-19 variants prevalent in the world today, including the Delta variant.

By the end of the course, learners will be able to:

  • Identify three characteristics of COVID-19 variants
  • Identify the four variants prevalent in the United States today
    • B.1.1.7 (Alpha)
    • B.1.351 (Beta)
    • P.1 (Gamma)
    • B.1.617.2 (Delta)

“When we launched our Coronavirus Resource Center in March of 2020, our goal was to provide free educational resources for the public to access so that they could keep themselves and others safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “With the discovery of several prevalent COVID variants, including the widespread Delta variant, it’s more important than ever that the public has the information they need to identify these variants and protect themselves as much as possible. Vector is proud to continue supporting our customers and communities with the launch of this new critical resource.”

Vector’s Coronavirus Resource Center offers comprehensive, complimentary online training and CDC-based resources for families, employers and employees, businesses, caregivers, first responders, and cleaning and disinfection crews. Current complimentary trainings available through the Coronavirus Resource Center include:

  • Coronavirus 101: What You Need to Know
  • Coronavirus 102: Preparing Your Household
  • Coronavirus 103: Managing Stress and Anxiety
  • Coronavirus 104: Transitioning to a Remote Workforce
  • Coronavirus 105: Cleaning and Disinfecting Common Spaces
  • Coronavirus 106: CDC Guidelines for Making and Using Cloth Face Coverings
  • Coronavirus 107: Reopening Your Organization
  • Coronavirus 108: The Basics of Vaccines
  • Coronavirus 109: What You Should Know About Variants
  • EMS Training Program for EMS Providers and Law Enforcement Agencies
  • Professional Development Training for Casino Employees

The Vector Solutions Coronavirus Resource Center can be found at www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/coronavirus/.

The Coronavirus Resource Center evolved from the company’s Vector Cares Program, which focuses on areas where Vector Solutions can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities. Launched in 2019, the program currently features complimentary resources on active shootings in the workplace and at school, youth suicide awareness and prevention, PTSD in the fire service industry, and more. 

For more information about Vector Cares, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/how-we-serve/vector-cares/.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Its extensive online and mobile training library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching approximately 22 million users and more than 21 thousand clients worldwide, Vector’s mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

