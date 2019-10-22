Vector Solutions Launches Vaping Prevention Resources to Address Dangers of Growing Vaping Crisis

SafeSchools Prevention Training Available Now for Students in Grades 9-12; Will Launch for Students in Grades 6-8 in January 2020

Cincinnati, OH, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SafeSchools, a Vector Solutions Education brand and leading provider of award-winning safety and compliance solutions that help create safer and more inclusive schools, announced today the launch of a new, powerful vaping prevention online training module available for students in Grades 9-12. This engaging resource, which is included as part of the SafeSchools Training Student Courses, addresses the dangers of the growing vaping crisis among teens, providing information about the damaging health effects of vaping as well as offering tips and strategies to resist these pressures.

Often marketed as a “safer” alternative to smoking traditional cigarettes, the popularity of vaping among teens has risen dramatically in recent years due to the ease of concealed use and perceived harmlessness, especially in comparison to cigarette smoking. According to data compiled by the National Center for Health Research, the percentage of teens who have tried e-cigarettes has increased from 5% to 19% over the last four years. Additionally, 1 in 4 students in 12th grade and 1 in 5 students in 10th grade have vaped within the past month. The new vaping prevention module offered in the SafeSchools Training Student Courses seeks to dispel the myths about the safety of vaping and explains the risks and potential consequences of using electronic vaping products.

“Vaping has quickly become a very serious health crisis for Americans, particularly for young people who are drawn to the easy accessibility and trendiness of vaping products,” said Brian Taylor, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Vector Solutions. “Our new vaping prevention training module serves as a resource to help schools educate their students by setting the record straight on the dangers of vaping and demonstrating to students that the enjoyment of vaping will never outweigh the consequences that follow.”

The vaping module will be included in the Alcohol, Marijuana & Other Drugs course, one of the five online courses available in the SafeSchools Training Student Courses for students in Grades 9-12. The module will also be available for middle school students when the new collection of student courses launches in early 2020 for students in Grades 6-8. Other course topics include Bullying & Cyberbullying; Youth Suicide Awareness; Sexual Harassment; and, Digital Citizenship. Each course includes age-appropriate peer presenters, lesson plans, discussion questions, activities, and assessments, and can be utilized either as primary prevention training or remediation training. The modular course design supports both individual student assignments and use in an educator-led group setting.

Additional information on the vaping crisis and helpful tips for vaping prevention can be found on the SafeSchools website at www.safeschools.com/blog/the-growing-vaping-crisis/.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.safeschools.com/suite/student-safety-courses/ or contact SafeSchools team members at 1.800.434.0154 or [email protected]

