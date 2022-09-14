Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Vedder Price Helps Launch First Bitcoin ETF Registered and Regulated Exclusively under the Securities Act of 1933

Vedder Price Helps Launch First Bitcoin ETF Registered and Regulated Exclusively under the Securities Act of 1933

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vedder Price is pleased to announce the launch of a novel bitcoin ETF registered and regulated exclusively under the Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act). The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (Fund) differs from existing bitcoin futures ETFs, which are registered and regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (Investment Company Act).

The Fund is sponsored by Teucrium Trading. Teucrium offers a range of ETFs focused on providing investors with exposure to alternative markets, including agricultural commodities markets such as wheat and corn.  Vedder Price, led by Shareholder Tom Conner, assisted Teucrium in obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals to launch the Fund.

The first necessary regulatory approval was obtaining stock exchange listing authority from the SEC. The SEC granted approval based in part on arguments that the bitcoin futures market has grown and matured to the extent that its surveillance agreement with the Fund’s listing exchange (NYSE Arca) can reasonably be expected to identify trading abuses.

The Fund was the first of its kind to obtain SEC listing approval. This listing approval has broad industry implications and signals that this type of ETF will continue to be approved by the SEC. In addition, ETF sponsors have contended this approval may open the door for a spot bitcoin ETF because a spot bitcoin ETF would be governed under the same rules as the Fund.

Vedder Price guided Teucrium through the SEC registration process, with the Fund’s registration statement being accelerated by the SEC on September 14, 2022. Vedder Price also assisted Teucrium in obtaining necessary approvals from the National Futures Association.

About Vedder Price:

Vedder Price is a thriving commercial law firm with eight offices in major global cities including Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Singapore and Dallas. The firm offers a unique and sophisticated mix of finance, corporate, labor and employment, and litigation legal services, including market-leading practices in global transportation finance, middle-market finance/M&A, executive compensation, employment class actions, investment services and more. Vedder Price has enduring relationships with marquee organizations, and many of the firm’s clients have been with the firm since its founding in 1952. For more information, visit vedderprice.com.

# # #

CONTACT: Brian Grabowski
Vedder Price
312-609-4180
bgrabowski@vedderprice.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.