Chicago, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vedder Price announced today the launch of a new office in Miami as part of its continued strategy to locate in markets where our clients expand, attract top legal talent and strengthen the firm’s core practice areas.

In launching the Miami office location, Vedder Price is well positioned to continue to serve South Florida client needs in its largest practices, Finance, M&A/Private Equity and Global Transportation Finance, while continuing to expand its Capital Markets footprint.

Vedder Price will be open for business and fully operational on January 5, 2023.

“Our Miami office expansion aligns perfectly with our strategic plan,” said Vedder Price President and CEO Michael A. Nemeroff. “Our acclaimed national and international strengths in finance, M&A and global transportation finance work provide significant opportunities for the firm and its clients in Miami’s dynamic and vibrant business environment. Dozens of clients have already relocated to Miami or have established significant operational infrastructure in and around the city.”

Additionally, the new office location and proximity to the greater Miami community will effectively serve as a gateway for the firm’s existing business relationships with aircraft financiers located in Latin America.

Veteran attorney Kenneth Gerasimovich will join the Miami office as a new Shareholder in the firm’s Finance & Transactions practice area. Gerasimovich joins the firm after spending the last 18 years as a Shareholder with Greenberg Traurig. Gerasimovich has extensive experience in his field and concentrates his practice on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, securities, SPAC business combinations and private equity investments. Gerasimovich will also provide the Miami office with significant experience in assisting clients with technology, health care and life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, energy and media-related matters.

In addition, several current Vedder Price attorneys, including Jennifer Durham King, Theresa Peyton and Daniel Barlin, will relocate to Florida and join the Miami office. King, a Shareholder, the firm’s Corporate Practice Area Leader and a member of Vedder Price’s Board of Directors, regularly represents issuers and underwriters in a broad range of transactions, including public and private debt and equity offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and capital planning and formation. Peyton, a Shareholder in the firm’s Global Transportation Finance team, has extensive experience in commercial and private aircraft finance and leasing matters, rolling stock and plane machinery equipment finance, and securities. Barlin, a Counsel and a member of the firm’s Global Transportation Finance team, is an experienced aviation attorney and focuses on assisting clients with commercial aircraft financing, operating and finance leasing, and the sale and purchase of aircraft-related matters.

The firm plans to expand its client offerings in Miami to include other key practices, including Government Investigations, Commercial Litigation, and Labor and Employment. The firm is currently recruiting attorneys to grow the Miami office.

The firm’s Miami office will be located at 600 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1500, Miami, FL 33131.

