Leading IT Solutions Provider to Showcase The Evolutionary Nature of Threats and Opportunities In Digital Infrastructure Resilience In 2023 And Company’s Role At The Vanguard Of Addressing Them

Red Bank, NJ, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VeeMost Technologies Holdings, Inc. formerly, Global Developments Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GDVM), a publicly listed innovative cloud/cybersecurity global solutions and digital transformation services provider with locations in the United States, India, and West Africa, has announced that the company has retained the international public relations and strategic communications firm, the Amsterdam Group, to bolster the former’s positioning at the forefront of addressing challenges, opportunities and optimization techniques throughout the seismically shifting digital infrastructure sector.

“Businesses from throughout the community of global enterprise undertook a forced period of introspection at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Melvin, Founder and CEO of VeeMost Technologies. “We are primed for the surge in digital transformation demands which the world of work is presently experiencing. That world is changing and make no mistake – so are the threats to ever-digitizing business alongside it. Vigilance to ensure scalability in operations and consistent growth is today’s prerequisite. We look forward to working with Sam and the Team at Amsterdam Group to showcase our over 20 years of industry experience across the value-chain, providing end-to-end strategies and counsel to customers both well-versed and presently undergoing enterprise digital transformation”.

VeeMost Technologies specializes in architecting, deploying, and managing secure digital solutions and platforms for customers to accelerate and enhance business efficiencies for increased profitability. Their counsel ensures that VeeMost customers are expertly leveraging boons in next-generation technology to optimize, build, and effectively run a resilient business operation and culture, while driving development throughout the process.

Amsterdam Group is a boutique public relations firm, with operations across the United States and globally. The company provides integrated global communications strategies, media engagement, digital branding, and advocacy driven campaigns that are tailored to the needs of each individual client and works collaboratively with those clients to relay their achievements and ambitions to the world.

“It is a privilege to partner with the dynamic Team at VeeMost Technologies and support their international endeavors in ‘change management’; driving enterprise infrastructure resilience to external shocks, each day becoming a consistently growing priority for businesses cross-sector of the modern age”, stated Sam Amsterdam, Founder and President of Amsterdam Group Public Relations. “We encourage VeeMost Technology customers and those seeking the suite of services which the organization has on offer to stay tuned for exciting developments in this intriguingly unique space”.

