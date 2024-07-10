With the Republican National Convention set to kick off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in five days, speculation is soaring regarding whom former President Trump will name as his running mate.

Sources in Trump’s political orbit tell Fox News and other news organizations that three names are considered to be at the top of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee’s short list.

They are North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Sens. JD Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida.

<

[Read Full story at source]