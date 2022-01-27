Veery Capital Makes Series of Significant Donations to Charitable Causes

The financial wellness firm has expressed gratitude to their clients by supporting a variety of remarkable initiatives.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Financial planning firm Veery Capital has made a series of donations to companies pioneering a variety of charitable causes. This past December, the firm donated to Rise Against Hunger, Delaware Hospice, Easterseals Southeastern Pennsylvania, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware.

In November 2021, the Veery Capital team hosted its sixth annual Rise Against Hunger event at its headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. Rise Against Hunger is an international hunger relief non-profit organization that aims to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives, and responding to emergencies. At the conclusion of the event, the team was able to successfully reach its goal of packing 10,000 meals for those in need with help from their loyal and dedicated clients.

Delaware Hospice, a Veery Capital client, is the leading licensed nonprofit community-based healthcare organization serving the state of Delaware and Pennsylvania’s southern Chester and Delaware counties. Veery Capital’s contributions to the organization were made in an effort to help provide innovative, high-quality care and support to individuals, families, and the greater communities of Delaware and Pennsylvania in the face of serious illness.

Easterseals Southeastern Pennsylvania, America’s largest nonprofit healthcare organization, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, the largest licensed provider of childcare in Delaware and the only statewide Boys & Girls Club in the nation, are also both clients of Veery Capital that received donations last December.

Veery Capital’s donations will support Easterseals Southeastern Pennsylvania’s team as they help people with disabilities get the services they need to live full, independent lives and reach their goals. The contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware will serve to support the club’s programs that teach life skills, promote conflict resolution, improve decision-making, and improve character through a nurturing environment and with the help of positive role models.

“With all that has been happening over these last couple of years, we are glad to be able to continue to support these organizations,” said Cortney Milner, a partner at Veery Capital.

Since its founding in 2012, Veery Capital has specialized in retirement plan services and wealth management. The firm offers both institutional services and individual client services. By prioritizing genuine connections between advisors and clients and through providing personalized and detailed solutions to financial challenges, Veery Capital’s team of financial experts is able to build a foundation of trust and dedication. This approach has allowed the team to help clients understand the different options available, supply trustworthy advice, and ensure that each client feels confident with their respective plan as they strive to meet their individual goals.

About Veery Capital

At Veery Capital, we move our clients’ dreams into achievable goals with data- and experience-driven solutions. And while your dreams might change, our commitment to getting you there won’t.

