Vegans Rejoice! 100% Plant Based PeaTos Wins VegNews “Best New Product” Award

PeaTos’ “Junk-Free, Dairy Free” Snacks Challenge Cheetos and Funyuns on Taste and Snack Experience

Los Angeles, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers the flavor and fun of junk food snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns but with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition.

Now, after announcing its transition to go 100% plant-based in response to consumer demand, the vegan community is taking notice as leading authority VegNews awarded PeaTos a “Best of Expo West Award.”

“Our entire VegNews team was blown away by the new 100% vegan offerings from PeaTos, most notably their cheese-flavored curls,” said associate editor Jocelyn Martinez. “The newest Crunchy Pizza Rings are our latest obsession!”

“We are truly honored that, among the thousands of products featured at the world’s largest trade show for natural living, VegNews has selected PeaTos to receive this award,” said Nick Desai, founder and CEO. “Our original Fiery Hot Crunchy Curls developed a cult-like following among vegans who dubbed them the ‘vegan’ Hot Cheetos. The vegan community urged us to make our other snack items vegan, and we heard them loud and clear. While most vegan snacks taste like cardboard, PeaTos put the brightest minds in snacking to work and we nailed it!”

PeaTos Reimagines America’s Favorite Nostalgic Snacks and Goes 100% Plant-Based

PeaTos challenges the status-quo by replacing the traditional corn base with nutrient-dense peas for a unique snack experience that offers 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of the leading salty snack counterparts but with less calories, fat, and sodium and nothing artificial and no dairy.

New in 2022, PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is a vegan snack that offers the taste and finger-licking sensory experience of America’s favorite snacks, but without the dairy. As part of its transition, PeaTos’ introduced a bold, new high-energy packaging look featuring sassy mascot, DJ_P.

“Kids are the toughest customers, and our research tells us kids love the taste and crunch of PeaTos!” exclaimed Desai. “We’ve effectively put an end to snack-time negotiation with plant-based snacks that taste just like the leading junk food snacks. Kids can’t tell the difference and parents love them too.”

Added Desai, “For decades, Frito-Lay brands like Cheetos and Funyuns have monopolized the snack aisle and too many of the better-for-you options taste like cardboard. But consumers no longer need to sacrifice taste for nutrition. Today PeaTos makes good on the dream of bridging that gap while going head-to-head with Frito-Lay’s brands for a superior snack experience using only plant-based ingredients. This award from VegNews is evidence we are delivering on that promise.”

Four Amazing 100% Plant-Based Flavors, Two Crunchy Varieties

The all-new plant-based 2022 PeaTos line now includes four amazing flavors in two familiar forms: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a finger-licking cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heats meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven, craveable mix of tomato and cheese flavors. Try PeaTos in a choice of curls or rings and in single-serve, bulk, and variety multipacks. Oh yeah!

About PeaTos®

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts such as Cheetos® and Funyuns®, contains no artificial ingredients, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. The new line, debuting in March 2022, uses proprietary technology to go 100% plant-based and still keep the full “junk food” experience. PeaTos is available at more than 4,700 retailers including Kroger stores nationwide, Sprouts, and online at Peatos.com, SamsClub.com and Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. PeaTos is headquartered in Los Angeles. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @peatosbrand.

