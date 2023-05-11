According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, A vehicle barrier gate is a security gate that is typically used to restrict access to a particular area by obstructing the path of vehicles. Vehicle barrier gates are frequently utilized in parking lots, airports, and other locations where vehicle access must be restricted.

Farmington, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Vehicle Straight Barrier Gate Market Is Expected To Grow From USD 1.02 Billion In 2022 To USD 1.81 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 7.5% From 2023 To 2030. This market is growing because there is a growing need for security and safety systems in residential, commercial, and industrial settings, among other places. The growth of this market is also being aided by the growing trend of automation. The global Vehicle Barrier Gate market is split into straight gates and crank gates based on the form of gate. In 2018, the straight gate segment is expected to make up a larger share of the global Vehicle Barrier Gate market due to how simple it is to install and how little upkeep it needs. Based on where they are used, the global Vehicle Barrier Gate market is divided into three parts: residential, business, and industrial

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Global Vehicle Straight Barrier Gate Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Wired Control, Wireless Remote Control, Automatic), By Application Outlook (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Region and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook: The market is divided into three parts: direct control, wireless remote control, and automatic

Application Outlook

Residential

Vehicle barrier gates are commonly used in residential applications for restricting unauthorized entry into premises or parking lots as well as providing security against intruders attempting to break into a house through windows or doors while residents are away or asleep.

Commercial

In 2017, the commercial sector held a market share greater than 60.0%. In the commercial sector, which includes hotels, restaurants, and other establishments, the demand for vehicle barrier gates is anticipated to increase. This is because more money is being spent to facilitate commerce by constructing infrastructure and improving road connections.

Industrial

In the coming years, the industrial applicability is anticipated to expand significantly. This is because industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage processing, and paper manufacturers are producing more goods. There are stringent regulations regarding workplace safety, which is anticipated to increase industrial demand for the product in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

In North America, the growth is a result of more people purchasing and owning automobiles, the government making it simpler to install parking barriers on highways and roadside, and a high demand from commercial uses. In addition, technological advancements have aided manufacturers of barrier gates by providing them with improved security systems and noise-blocking materials. In Latin America, the parking barrier gate market will likely expand in the coming years. The large number of private players, the rising number of vehicle owners, the absence of an improved public transportation system, and the lack of adequate parking infrastructure all contribute to the likelihood of this region’s growth.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/117977

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.81 Billion By Type Wired Control

Wireless Remote Control

Automatic By Application Residential

Commercial

Industrial By Companies FAAC

Nice

Came

BFT

Automatic Systems

Avon Barrier

TIBA Parking

Parking Facilities

ELKA

Houston System

Frontier Pitts

Parking BOXX

ACE

Jieshun

HongMen

Keytop

FUJICA

Wejoin

ETCP

ANJUBAO

REFORMER

BlueCard

GENVIVT

Door Intelligent and others Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors: Since there are more automobiles on the road, traffic is worsening. This is because the global population is increasing, more people are migrating to urban areas, and in the majority of the world’s major economies, more people are working. People are increasingly interested in safer car block gates. Without passing through these gates, unauthorized individuals cannot access locations such as parking lots, warehouses, and workplaces.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

FAAC

Nice

Came

BFT

Automatic Systems

Avon Barrier

TIBA Parking

Parking Facilities

ELKA

Houston System

Frontier Pitts

Parking BOXX

ACE

Jieshun

HongMen

Keytop

FUJICA

Wejoin

ETCP

ANJUBAO

REFORMER

BlueCard

GENVIVT

Door Intelligent and others

By Type

Wired Control

Wireless Remote Control

Automatic

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Precast Concrete Market -The Global Precast Concrete Market Was Valued At USD 144.6 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 198.9 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR 6.6% from 2022 to 2030.

-The Global Precast Concrete Market Was Valued At USD 144.6 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 198.9 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR 6.6% from 2022 to 2030. Repair And Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals market – The Globel Repair And Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% over a forecast period (2022-2030).

– The Globel Repair And Rehabilitation Type Construction Chemicals market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% over a forecast period (2022-2030). Smart E Drive Market – The Global Smart E Drive Market Size Was Valued At USD 915 Million In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 10645.76 Million By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 35.90% From 2022 To 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com