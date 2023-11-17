The global vehicle wiring harness market is expected to approach US$ 72.5 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 4.1%

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market is valued at US$ 54.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The overall growth in the automotive industry, coupled with rising demand for vehicles globally, was a significant driver for the vehicle wiring harness market. As more vehicles are produced, the demand for wiring harnesses to support electrical systems increases.

Moreover, the integration of advanced electronics and safety features in modern vehicles, including infotainment systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and connectivity solutions, requires more sophisticated and complex wiring harnesses.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global vehicle wiring harness market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, application, material and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global vehicle wiring harness market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global vehicle wiring harness market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, chassis is anticipated to dominate the vehicle wiring harness market, principally due chassis being the central hub for electrical systems and components.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 54.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 72.5 billion Growth Rate 4.1% Key Market Drivers Rising automotive industry

Rising penetration of electric vehicles

Technological advancements in electrical wiring materials Companies Profiled Delphi Technologies PLC (Aptiv PLC)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Kromberg & Schubert GmbH

LEONI AG

Lear Corporation

PKC Group

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

China Auto Electronics Group Limited

Yazaki Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global vehicle wiring harness market growth include Delphi Technologies PLC (Aptiv PLC), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Kromberg & Schubert GmbH Cable & Wire, LEONI AG, Lear Corporation, PKC Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., China Auto Electronics Group Limited, and Yazaki Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global vehicle wiring harness market based on component, application, material, and region

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Electric Wires Connectors Others (Terminals, etc.)

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Body Chassis Engine HVAC Sensors

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Metallic Optical Fiber Others

Global Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Vehicle Wiring Harness Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Vehicle Wiring Harness Report:

What will be the market value of the global vehicle wiring harness market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global vehicle wiring harness market?

What are the market drivers of the global vehicle wiring harness market?

What are the key trends in the global vehicle wiring harness market?

Which is the leading region in the global vehicle wiring harness market?

What are the major companies operating in the global vehicle wiring harness market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global vehicle wiring harness market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

