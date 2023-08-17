Veho’s information security management system supporting the parcel delivery platform meets rigorous security standards, ensuring top-level privacy for customers and partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veho , the company revolutionizing package delivery and returns for the modern economy, has earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for the information security management system supporting its parcel delivery platform.

Meeting the rigorous ISO 27001 security standards is a demonstration of the strength and effectiveness of Veho’s information security management system. It also showcases Veho’s commitment to following security best practices with its people and processes, so that customers can trust that their data is handled and processed in a safe and secure manner.

“Veho drives brand loyalty for merchant partners because of the incredible customer experience that we provide, which is built on constant communication throughout the customer journey, such as personalized delivery instructions,” said Fred Cook, co-founder and CTO of Veho. “It’s imperative that we hold ourselves to the highest standard in terms of information security, so that we can continuously earn the trust required to provide an outstanding experience to the brands and customers we serve.”

The ISO certification process is only the beginning of Veho’s commitment to security best practices. Veho will continue to build upon its security program and has committed to an annual audit of its practices. The certification was provided by the ANAB and UKAS accredited, award-winning independent auditing firm Schellman—a leader in the compliance world. Veho’s certification can be verified in Schellman’s directory .

Founded in 2016, Veho serves major brands such as Saks, Nordstrom, Rent the Runway, HelloFresh, and Nespresso. It currently operates in 42 markets across the United States, and has on-time delivery (OTD) north of 99% with a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction score, making it the highest-rated shipping platform in the country.

About Veho

Veho’s mission is to power the future of commerce by making shopping, shipping and returns work seamlessly for everyone. Through an innovative end-to-end logistics infrastructure powered by the latest technology and designed for the needs of brands and consumers. Veho is reinventing shipping, and all parts of the post-purchase experience as we know it. Veho removes the pain from delivery and returns and creates new powerful opportunities for brands to engage and build deep loyalty with their customers, and delight them like never before.