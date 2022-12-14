Former Kraft Heinz executive Yifeng Wang and former Axios CPO Dominique Taylor join Veho’s expanding leadership team

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veho, the post-purchase experience company that is revolutionizing package delivery for the modern economy, today announced that it is welcoming Yifeng Wang as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Dominique Taylor as Chief People Officer (CPO). Joining Veho from a five-year tenure at Kraft Heinz, Wang will lead Veho’s finance operations and help the company to invest in growth and expansion, while Taylor will help build Veho’s people function from the ground up following several major DEI achievements as the CPO of Axios.

These new hires mark the latest additions to Veho’s rapidly expanding executive team and underscore the company’s continued hyper-growth momentum heading into 2023. In October, Veho announced former Google executive Brian McDevitt as Chief Revenue Officer and former Amazon executives Eric Swanson and Bimal Patel as Chief Commercial Officer and SVP, Supply Chain/Logistics, respectively.

“Both Yifeng and Dominique will play a critical role in building and scaling foundational teams for Veho that support our continued growth,” said Veho CEO Itamar Zur. “Yifeng’s experience will be tremendous for Veho as we continue to focus on financial rigor in this macro environment while investing in growth and expansion. And as a true champion of people, Dominique will be instrumental in helping us to further develop our culture that truly makes Veho a unique workplace. I couldn’t be more excited to have them both on board.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Yifeng Wang will lead and grow Veho’s finance operations, including strategic finance, accounting, and procurement. An accomplished financial executive, Yifeng previously spent five years at Kraft Heinz in various roles, most recently as the VP of Finance, leading the North American supply chain finance organization with ownership over $12 billion cost and a finance team of 130+ employees across manufacturing, procurement and logistics. He helped the company improve operational efficiency and reliability amid global supply chain disruptions and inflation.

“I admire that Veho was able to revolutionize a traditional industry through technology. As customers demand better e-commerce experiences, Veho turns shipment from a sore spot in the customer experience cycle into a competitive advantage for retailers,” said Wang. “As Chief Financial Officer, I want to make sure Veho can continue to provide retailers with the highest customer satisfaction at affordable unit economics.”

Dominique Taylor will step into the role of Chief People Officer, where she will be responsible for talent acquisition, people operations, business partners, culture and leadership. Taylor joins Veho from Axios where she also served as Chief People Officer, working directly with the leadership team to build out their People Operations function and spearhead their diversity and inclusion efforts. During Dominique’s tenure, the percentage of people of color at Axios increased from 14% to 40%, and the percentage of female employees rose from 53% to 60%.

“I joined Veho because I want to be a part of building the world’s next great company, the right way. I believe two key ingredients to a great company are mission and impact, and Veho has a strong foundation in both,” commented Taylor. “I’m excited to utilize my expertise and insights around culture, employee engagement, and DEI to drive Veho’s continued success.”

Founded in 2016, Veho now operates in 31 markets and serves major brands such as Rent the Runway, HelloFresh, Misfits Market and Nespresso. Veho’s continued rapid growth in package volume coupled with rapid market expansion signal the larger industry shift away from outdated logistics models as companies look for solutions to address the ongoing pain points customers experience when receiving and returning packages.

About Veho

Veho is a post-purchase experience company. Through its tech-powered logistics platform Veho is revolutionizing package delivery for the modern economy. Veho powers fast, transparent and personalized next-day delivery and returns for e-commerce companies so they can increase customer satisfaction and drive customer lifetime value. Veho’s premium delivery experience is built on live customer communication, in-market warehouse locations and a dynamic marketplace to seamlessly match demand for deliveries with last-mile crowdsourced driver-partners. Veho provides e-commerce brands with an end-to-end, customer-centric solution that makes delivery their competitive edge. Learn more at ShipVeho.com.

