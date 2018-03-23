Veidekke ASA: Annual and Sustainability reports 2017

Veidekke’s Annual report and Sustainability report for 2017 are now available on http://veidekke.com/en/reports-and-presentations/
Veidekke’s Annual report meets all regulatory content requirements for annual reports and accounts in addition to information concerning corporate governance and shareholder information.
PDF versions of both reports are enclosed.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc74c573-eda5-4177-bab2-5a397f916eb7
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb8ca92f-7458-4cdf-b85a-035d01e8648a
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- $12.96 Bn Encryption Software Market 2017-2022 by Component, Application, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - March 23, 2018
- Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc : Statement re Suspension - March 23, 2018
- Shire plc : District Court Issues Ruling Finding Adderall XR® Patents Infringed - March 23, 2018