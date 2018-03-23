Veidekke ASA: Annual and Sustainability reports 2017

Veidekke’s Annual report and Sustainability report for 2017 are now available on http://veidekke.com/en/reports-and-presentations/

Veidekke’s Annual report meets all regulatory content requirements for annual reports and accounts in addition to information concerning corporate governance and shareholder information.

PDF versions of both reports are enclosed.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

