Veidekke ASA: Road contract worth NOK 2.3 billion signed

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Veidekke Entreprenør’s CEO Dag Andresen and Nye Veier’s Project Director Øyvind Moshagen today signed a major contract valued at NOK 2.3 billion excluding VAT for the construction of the new E6 motorway between Arnkvern and Moelv in Hedmark.

Veidekke will build a new four-lane motorway with a 110 km/h speed limit on the 24 kilometre section between Arnkvern and Moelv through Ringsaker municipality in Hedmark county.
Construction work will start shortly, and the section is scheduled to be opened in December 2020 – seven months earlier than originally planned.

Veidekke will have strong emphasis on the environment in connection with the planned construction. A significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is planned compared to traditional road construction, through the choice of materials and planned structures, among other things.

The contract is included in Veidekke’s order backlog for Q3. More information on the project: http://www.nyeveier.no/veiprosjektene/e6-kolomoen-moelv/

In the photo from left: CEO Dag Andresen of Veidekke Entreprenør and Project Manager Øyvind Moshagen of Nye Veier signed the major road contract today.

For press photos, see www.flickr.com/photos/veidekke, for more information, contact:
CEO and President Dag Andresen, tel. +47 91 55 14 10, [email protected]
SVP Finance Jørgen Michelet, tel. +47 91 74 38 56, [email protected]
Communications Manager Helge Dieset, tel. +47 90 55 33 22, [email protected]

Veidekke is one of Scandinavia’s largest construction and property development companies. The company undertakes all types of building construction and civil engineering contracts, develops residential projects, maintains roads, and produces asphalt and aggregates. The company is known for its involvement and local knowledge. Its annual turnover is NOK 30 billion, and around half of its 7,400 employees own shares in the company. Veidekke is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and has always posted a profit since it was founded in 1936.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

