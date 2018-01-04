Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) today announced that on Thursday, January 11, 2018, it will release 3rd Quarter results ended November 30, 2017.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, January 11, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 800-672-0241, and quoting the reservation number 21879256. There will be a PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253 Enter Reservation number 21879256 then follow system prompts.

For further information contact John D. Ball, CFO at 514-748-7743, ext. 5537.

For further information please contact:

Yves Leduc, President & CEO

or

John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (514) 748-7743 ext. 5537

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com