Velan Inc. Reports its Second Quarter 2017/18 Financial Results

MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) (the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today its financial results for its second quarter ended August 31, 2017.

Highlights

Sales of US$76.5 million for the quarter

Net loss 1 of US$5.6 million for the quarter

Net new orders (“Bookings”) of US$92.5 million for the quarter

Order backlog of US$488.7 million at the end of the quarter, of which US$189.6 million is scheduled for delivery beyond the next 12 months

Net cash2 of US$68.2 million at the end of the quarter

(millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share

amounts) Three-month periods ended

August 31 Six-month periods ended

August 31 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales $76.5 $71.1 $147.6 $148.5 Gross Profit 15.1 19.2 28.6 37.9 Gross profit % 19.7 % 27.0 % 19.4 % 25.5 % Net income (loss) attributable to Multiple and Subordinate Voting Shares (5.6 ) 2.0 (9.9 ) 2.5 Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted (0.26 ) 0.10 (0.46 ) 0.12

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the second quarter of fiscal 2017):

• Net loss1 amounted to $5.6 million or $0.26 per share compared to net earnings1 of $2.0 million or $0.10 per share last year. Fierce competition and continued market weakness were a drag on the results and margins of the Company’s North American operations, causing an erosion of the non-project commodity valve business, as well as reduced pricing in the highly-competitive project valve business. While the Company realized improved sales in certain market segments, such as nuclear energy and cryogenics, sales in its North American operations continued to lag, particularly in the oil and gas sector, as a result of poor order bookings in the past.

• In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company announced a global cost reduction and efficiency initiative with the goal of reducing annual supply chain, production and overhead costs by approximately $20 million by the end of the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020. The current quarter’s depressed results highlight the need for this initiative and the Company began a detailed assessment of its global manufacturing footprint, supply chain and cost structure as per its Velocity 2020 strategic plan. The Company is also accelerating the improvement initiatives undertaken in its North American operations to transform and modernize its processes in an effort to increase its competitiveness in project manufacturing. The Company expects to complete this assessment over the remainder of the current fiscal year and begin implementing its cost reduction plan.

• Bookings amounted to $92.5 million, an increase of $15.1 million or 19.5% compared to last year. This increase is due primarily to new project orders booked by the Company’s North American and Italian operations, which was partially offset by a decrease in orders booked in the Company’s French operations, which had recorded significant large project orders in the prior year quarter.

• Sales amounted to $76.5 million, an increase of $5.4 million or 7.6% from the prior year. Sales were positively impacted by an increase in shipments from the Company’s French and Italian subsidiaries resulting from the large project orders that were booked in the prior fiscal year. This increase was partially offset by decreased shipments from the Company’s North American operations.

• In order to improve its bookings and sales performance, the Company restructured its global sales force along vertical market lines rather than geographic lines in order to focus its sales resources on those niche market segments where its engineering know-how and agile design capabilities allow for premium positioning of its products over its competitors.

• Gross profit percentage decreased by 730 basis points from 27.0% to 19.7%. This decrease is due primarily to the Company’s North American operations, which shipped a product mix with a greater proportion of projects with lower margins, coupled with pricing pressure brought on by fierce competition and continued weakness in certain markets; this loss of margin was only partially offset by the material cost savings achieved by the Company’s supply chain improvement initiatives. Furthermore, the Company’s North American operations were impacted by a significant backlog of shippable project valves which it was not able to deliver due to various customer-related issues.

• The Company ended the period with net cash2 of $68.2 million, an increase of $6.6 million or 10.7% since the beginning of the current quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to positive non-cash working capital movements, particularly a decrease in accounts receivable.

First Half Year Fiscal 2018 (unless otherwise noted, all amounts are in U.S. dollars and all comparisons are to the first half year of fiscal 2017):

• Net loss1 amounted to $9.9 million or $0.46 per share compared to net earnings1 of $2.5 million or $0.12 per share last year. The $12.4 million increase in net loss1 is primarily attributable to a lower gross profit percentage and increased administration costs.

• Sales remained relatively stable, amounting to $147.6 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 0.6% from the prior year. Sales were positively impacted by an increase in shipments from the Company’s French and Italian subsidiaries, which were offset by decreased shipments from the Company’s North American operations. Delays in shipments of certain large project orders caused by various customer-related, supply chain and internal operational issues, and lower shipments of non-project commodity valves negatively impacted the Company’s North American operations.

• Bookings amounted to $164.7 million, a decrease of $22.7 million or 12.1% compared to last year. This decrease is due primarily to lower project orders booked by the Company’s French and Italian subsidiaries, both of which had recorded significant large project orders in the prior year period.

• As a result of bookings outpacing sales in the period, the Company ended the period with a backlog of $488.7 million, an increase of $50.5 million or 11.5% since the beginning of the current fiscal year. In addition to the positive book-to-bill ratio, the backlog was positively impacted by the strengthening of the euro against the U.S. dollar over the course of the period.

• Gross profit percentage decreased by 610 basis points from 25.5% to 19.4%. The decrease in the gross profit percentage is mainly attributable to a product mix with a greater proportion of lower margin product sales, a significant backlog of shippable project valves which were not delivered due to various customer-related issues, and pricing pressure brought on by fierce competition and continued weakness in some of the Company’s markets.

• Administration costs amounted to $40.1 million, an increase of $4.3 million or 12.0%. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in sales commissions, due to the increased sales volume in the Company’s French and Italian operations, an increase in technology license fees paid on the sale of certain highly-engineered cryogenic valves by the Company’s French operations, and an increase in costs recognized in connection with the Company’s ongoing asbestos litigation. The fluctuation in asbestos costs for the period is due more to the timing of settlement payments in these two periods rather than to changes in long-term trends.

• Foreign currency impacts:

Based on average exchange rates, the euro weakened 0.4% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This weakening resulted in the Company’s net profits and bookings from its European subsidiaries being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current period.

Based on average exchange rates, the Canadian dollar weakened 1.4% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the same period last year. This weakening resulted in the Company’s Canadian dollar expenses being reported as lower U.S. dollar amounts in the current period.

Based on spot exchange rates, the euro strengthened 11.6% against the U.S. dollar when compared to the rate at the end of the last fiscal year. This strengthening resulted in losses of $1.7 million incurred on foreign exchange forward contracts used by the Company to hedge the net monetary position of its European subsidiaries. This strengthening also resulted in a positive cumulative translation adjustment of $11.8 million which was recorded directly in equity through other comprehensive income.

The net impact of the above currency swings was generally unfavourable on the Company’s net earnings1, although it was generally favourable on the Company’s equity.

“Our second quarter was similar in many ways to our first quarter, suffering principally from a lack of sales in our North American operations, resulting, in turn, from a lack of orders in previous quarters. The competitive environment in North America also depressed our margins,” said John Ball, CFO of Velan Inc. “We are encouraged, however, by the $50 million increase in our backlog since the start of the fiscal year. We also note that the balance sheet and equity have remained strong, in spite of the year to date operating loss.”

Yves Leduc, President and CEO of Velan Inc., said, “Market conditions are causing an erosion of the non-project commodity valve business, as well as reduced pricing in the highly-competitive project valve business. In response, and as announced last quarter, the Company seeks to drive out $20 million of annual costs in three years, which it will invest in improving its competitiveness, while aggressively pursuing market share growth in high-margin segments where fewer competitors can match its product capabilities. We are talking about a transformation, initiated under our Velocity 2020 strategic plan, and an important milestone was achieved last month with the re-organization of our global sales force, moving from a geographic structure to a focus on our customers and markets. This fiscal year will be difficult, due to the low bookings in North America last year and in the earlier part of this year, but we are confident that the recent surge in our backlog, combined with our strategic efforts, will improve our overall position.”

A.K. Velan, founder of the Company, passed away last week at the age of ninety-nine, after a full and remarkable life. Through both good and challenging times, A.K. built the Company into the global valve industry leader it is today. Although he was no longer actively involved in the Company, he continues to be an inspiration to the many people whose lives he touched.

Dividend

The Board declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN$0.10 per share, payable on December 29, 2017, to all shareholders of record as at December 15, 2017.

Conference call

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the second quarter conference call to be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The toll free call-in number is 1‑800‑672‑0241, access code 21860050. A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1‑416‑626‑4100 or 1‑800‑558‑5253, access code 21860050.

About Velan

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$331.8 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs over 1,800 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

Safe harbour statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS measures

In this press release, the Company presented measures of performance and financial condition that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (“non-IFRS measures”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company. In addition, they provide readers of the Company’s consolidated financial statements with enhanced understanding of its results and financial condition, and increase transparency and clarity into the operating results of its core business.

The term “net cash” is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments less bank indebtedness, short-term bank loans, and current portion of long-term bank borrowings. Refer to the “Reconciliations of Non-IFRS Measures” section in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis included in its Interim Report for the quarter ended August 31, 2016 for a detailed calculation of this measure.

_____________________________

1Net earnings or loss refers to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.

2Non-IFRS measures – see explanation above.





Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As At August 31, February 28, 2017 2017 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 90,562 84,019 Short-term investments 1,437 974 Accounts receivable 116,377 125,512 Income taxes recoverable 13,891 7,145 Inventories 184,366 173,089 Deposits and prepaid expenses 5,163 3,391 Derivative assets 866 1,202 412,662 395,332 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 91,241 91,535 Intangible assets and goodwill 20,478 19,023 Deferred income taxes 12,997 12,951 Other assets 408 456 125,124 123,965 Total assets 537,786 519,297 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 18,514 7,792 Short-term bank loans 1,877 1,650 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 60,865 60,641 Income taxes payable 954 946 Dividend payable 1,729 1,631 Customer deposits 47,314 43,953 Provisions 11,986 10,600 Accrual for performance guarantees 30,110 26,943 Derivative liabilities 1,634 799 Current portion of long-term debt 7,830 7,115 182,813 162,070 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 14,637 15,318 Deferred income taxes 2,927 2,784 Other liabilities 7,597 7,214 25,161 25,316 Total liabilities 207,974 187,386 Equity Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Share capital 73,162 73,584 Contributed surplus 6,037 6,017 Retained earnings 267,967 281,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,759 ) (35,550 ) 323,407 325,394 Non-controlling interest 6,405 6,517 Total equity 329,812 331,911 Total liabilities and equity 537,786 519,297

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts) Three-month periods ended

August 31

Six-month periods ended

August 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Sales 76,531 71,137 147,618 148,546 Cost of sales 61,455 51,897 119,051 110,641 Gross profit 15,076 19,240 28,567 37,905 Administration costs 21,014 17,032 40,153 35,798 Other expense (income) 1,223 309 1,519 202 Operating profit (loss) (7,161 ) 1,899 (13,105 ) 1,905 Finance income 240 215 368 480 Finance costs 214 132 366 257 Finance income (costs) – net 26 83 2 223 Income (Loss) before income taxes (7,135 ) 1,982 (13,103 ) 2,128 Provision for (Recovery of) income taxes (1,694 ) 102 (3,076 ) (326 ) Net income (loss) for the period (5,441 ) 1,880 (10,027 ) 2,454 Net income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (5,591 ) 2,001 (9,895 ) 2,529 Non-controlling interest 150 (121 ) (132 ) (75 ) (5,441 ) 1,880 (10,027 ) 2,454 Net income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share Basic (0.26 ) 0.10 (0.46 ) 0.12 Diluted (0.26 ) 0.10 (0.46 ) 0.12 Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple 0.08 0.07 0.15 0.15 Voting Share (CA$0.10) (CA$0.10) (CA$0.20) (CA$0.20) Total weighted average number of Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares Basic 21,646,695 21,731,871 21,642,740 21,729,924 Diluted 21,651,792 21,736,983 21,646,938 21,735,703

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended

August 31

Six-month periods ended

August 31 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) for the period (5,441 ) 1,880 (10,027 ) 2,454 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment on foreign operations whose functional currency is other than the reporting currency (U.S. dollar) 5,538 (56 ) 11,811 3,061 Comprehensive income (loss) 97 1,824 1,784 5,515 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (30 ) 1,640 1,896 5,092 Non-controlling interest 127 184 (112 ) 423 97 1,824 1,784 5,515

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares) Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Number of

shares Share capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total Non-controlling

interest Total equity Balance – February 28, 2017 21,667,235 73,584 6,017 (35,550 ) 281,343 325,394 6,517 331,911 Net income (loss) for the period – – – – (9,895 ) (9,895 ) (132 ) (10,027 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) – – – 11,791 – 11,791 20 11,811 21,667,235 73,584 6,017 (23,759 ) 271,448 327,290 6,405 333,695 Effect of share-based compensation – – 20 – – 20 – 20 Share repurchase (38,700 ) (422 ) – – (114 ) (536 ) – (536 ) Dividends Multiple Voting Shares – – – – (2,394 ) (2,394 ) – (2,394 ) Subordinate Voting Shares – – – – (973 ) (973 ) – (973 ) Balance – August 31, 2017 21,628,535 73,162 6,037 (23,759 ) 267,967 323,407 6,405 329,812 Balance – February 29, 2016 21,737,135 74,345 5,941 (33,089 ) 280,380 327,577 5,542 333,119 Net income (loss) for the period – – – – 2,529 2,529 (75 ) 2,454 Other comprehensive income (loss) – – – 2,563 – 2,563 498 3,061 21,737,135 74,345 5,941 (30,526 ) 282,909 332,669 5,965 338,634 Effect of share-based compensation – – 38 – – 38 – 38 Share repurchase (11,800 ) (128 ) – – (31 ) (159 ) – (159 ) Dividends Multiple Voting Shares – – – – (2,402 ) (2,402 ) – (2,402 ) Subordinate Voting Shares – – – – (953 ) (953 ) – (953 ) Balance – August 31, 2016 21,725,335 74,217 5,979 (30,526 ) 279,523 329,193 5,965 335,158

Velan Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended

August 31

Six-month periods ended

August 31

2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from Operating activities Net income for the period (5,441 ) 1,880 (10,027 ) 2,454 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities 3,120 4,752 8,465 5,259 Changes in non-cash working capital items 11,125 (13,539 ) 263 (1,734 ) Cash provided (used) by operating activities 8,804 (6,907 ) (1,299 ) 5,979 Investing activities Short-term investments 61 299 (463 ) 1,456 Additions to property, plant and equipment (1,328 ) (1,937 ) (2,915 ) (3,273 ) Additions to intangible assets (258 ) (10 ) (405 ) (60 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 2 46 61 179 Net change in other assets (3 ) (29 ) 52 133 Cash provided (used) by investing activities (1,526 ) (1,631 ) (3,670 ) (1,565 ) Financing activities Dividends paid to Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders (1,638 ) (1,697 ) (3,269 ) (3,303 ) Repurchase of shares (502 ) (159 ) (536 ) (159 ) Short-term bank loans 482 152 227 25 Repayment of long-term debt (821 ) (1,311 ) (1,559 ) (3,272 ) Cash provided (used) by financing activities (2,479 ) (3,015 ) (5,137 ) (6,709 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash 2,629 (581 ) 5,927 831 Net change in cash during the period 7,428 (12,134 ) (4,179 ) (1,464 ) Net cash – Beginning of the period 64,620 95,010 76,227 84,340 Net cash – End of the period 72,048 82,876 72,048 82,876 Net cash is composed of: Cash and cash equivalents 90,562 89,872 90,562 89,872 Bank indebtedness (18,514 ) (6,996 ) (18,514 ) (6,996 ) 72,048 82,876 72,048 82,876 Supplementary information Interest received (paid) 140 112 121 224 Income taxes reimbursed (paid) (1,207 ) (1,285 ) (2,759 ) (3,205 )

For further information please contact:

Yves Leduc, President and Chief Executive Officer

or

John D. Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (514) 748-7743

Fax: (514) 748-8635

Web: www.velan.com