Breaking News
Home / Top News / Velocity Announces Strategic Collaboration With Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Cloud Migration and Management of Enterprise Workloads

Velocity Announces Strategic Collaboration With Amazon Web Services to Accelerate Cloud Migration and Management of Enterprise Workloads

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Velocity Technology Solutions Inc., a global leader in enterprise cloud application management services, is excited to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop solutions for migration, hosting, and managed services (including technical and functional application support) of enterprise workloads on AWS. This agreement will further enhance Velocity’s ability to offer customer solutions that increases cloud adoption with innovative and transformational solutions.

Key areas of collaboration between Velocity and AWS include the development of greater expertise for AWS technologies, extensive technical enablement, and increased AWS certifications. Additional areas of collaboration for the SCA include AWS support in developing Velocity’s unique solutions along with long term solution development to help customers innovate and drive their digital transformation at a much faster pace.

Velocity has been in business for more than 15 years with a focus of migrating and managing complex enterprise applications like SAP, Infor, Epic, Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, and hundreds of other supporting applications.

“At PFC Brakes, we take great pride in being the #1 choice of brake systems for motorsports, fleets, auto manufacturers, and first responders, and when we started a digital transformation journey three years ago, we knew we needed a strong foundation to continue to build our business,” said Scott Sprouse, VP of IT at PFC Brakes. “AWS is stable, scalable, and resilient to disaster, and we leveraged Velocity’s deep enterprise application expertise and cloud managed services solution to migrate and upgrade our enterprise systems to SAP S/4HANA on AWS. We are no longer at the mercy of outdated systems – we are back in control of our future.”

Together, Velocity and AWS are committed to offering solutions that enable customers to accelerate cloud adoption while digitizing, optimizing, and transforming their businesses.

“Velocity has distinguished themselves among our APN Partners because of their unique capabilities to migrate and manage complex enterprise workloads,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President of AWS Enterprise Workloads, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to be working with Velocity to allow our customers to accelerate their cloud journey, while optimizing and transforming their business.”

“Velocity’s deep expertise of complex enterprise workloads along with our prescriptive migration and management approach, which automates most of the undifferentiated heavy lifting, combined with AWS’ secure and resilient cloud infrastructure helps transform businesses to be more agile, helping IT lead business digitization efforts,” said Steve Kloeblen, President and CEO at Velocity. “We look forward to a continued collaboration with AWS, simplifying not only our customers’ journey to the cloud, but the ability to gain better agility, reduce costs, achieve stronger security, and enhance resiliency.”

About Velocity Technology Solutions
Velocity Technology Solutions (www.VelocityCloud.com), the global enterprise applications cloud managed services leader since 2003, delivers secure, fully managed environments spanning virtual private, public and hybrid clouds. The company’s portfolio includes enterprise application cloud migration and management services, with advanced data analytics and optimization solutions. Velocity’s expertise in managing leading Enterprise applications, leveraging the patented Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform, gives customers optimized availability, security, visibility and control at a reduced total cost of ownership. Velocity is an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and is part of the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Windows Service Delivery Programs, and has achieved the AWS SAP Competency and AWS Oracle Competency status. Velocity is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Velocity is a portfolio company of Silver Lake Sumeru, a global leader with private equity investments in leading, growth-oriented technology companies. For additional information on Silver Lake and its entire portfolio, visit www.silverlake.com.

PR Contact:
Jamessina Hille
Director of Marketing
516-607-6124
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.